N Sembilan assembly delay raises questions of ‘one-man show’ govt, DAP rep says
The postponement of the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly sitting has raised fresh questions over the absence of a functioning state exco, 76 days after the state election, said state opposition leader J Arul Kumar.
The Nilai assemblyperson said the administration appeared to be operating as a “one-man show”, with Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim shouldering the state’s administrative responsibilities and portfolios in the absence of 10 excos.
“Without 10 excos, can the menteri besar...
The postponement of the Negeri Sembilan legislative assembly sitting has raised fresh questions over the absence of a functioning state exco, 76 days after the state election, said state opposition leader J Arul Kumar.
The Nilai assemblyperson said the administration appeared to be operating as a “one-man show”, with Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim shouldering the state’s administrative responsibilities and portfolios in the absence of 10 excos.
“Without 10 excos, can the menteri besar alone answer questions from 35 assemblypersons from morning until evening?
“Of course, the answers will not be of sufficient quality because there are no excos responsible for specific portfolios to respond to the issues raised,” the Negeri Sembilan DAP chief told a press conference outside Wisma Negeri in Seremban today.
Arul was speaking after 11 Pakatan Harapan assemblypersons turned up for what was supposed to be the first day of the sitting, only to find it had been postponed.
He said checks on the official e-Dewan portal this morning still showed that the sitting was scheduled to run for five days, from Oct 16 to 22.
“Today was supposed to be the first day of the sitting, but when we arrived, there was no sitting.
“We were not informed of the postponement, either in writing or through e-Dewan,” he said.
In the Aug 1 state election, BN won 18 of the assembly’s 36 seats, ahead of Harapan's 11 and Perikatan Nasional's seven. Ismail was sworn in as menteri besar on Aug 2, and 10 excos were sworn in on Aug 7. However, Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir revoked their appointments on Sept 20, citing breaches of their oath of office.
Call for assembly to reconvene
Arul said the postponement of an important event such as the opening of a state assembly session should be communicated through official channels and procedures, rather than merely announced at a menteri besar’s press conference.
“As assemblypersons, the state assembly is the only avenue for us to raise the people’s problems and obtain official answers from the state government, since we are not invited to meetings at the district or state level,” he said.
He stressed that the matter should not be viewed purely as a political dispute, noting that the government holds 25 seats in the state assembly.
“The administration can function properly if this issue is resolved immediately in the people’s interest,” he said.
Arul urged the state government to issue a formal notice of the postponement and reconvene the assembly as soon as possible, rather than wait until the state budget sitting.
On Oct 8, Ismail reportedly said the sitting would be postponed until the end of next month, with the state budget expected to be tabled on Nov 27.
He cited time constraints, saying the state government was prioritising preparations for the budget to ensure it addressed the needs of the state and its people.
There is no more excuses for the MB for not proposing new excos as the previous team were removed by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. Further delays will succumb the state and NS residents to more issues which is caused by the State Assembly. The yang D-Pertuan Besar should issue another ultimatum to the MB and failure to come out with the new list to be vetted and endorsed by the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar, the state (without a Government must now be returned to the Rakyat of NS for a new elelction to be conducted.
Can the MB be suspended for dereliction of duty? He has been popping up here and there to show that he's still around, what good that did him? He's probably the subject of ridicule behind his back. Desperate person indeed. Instead of his one man act, he should return and call for the resumption of the assembly meeting. Why so afraid, UMNO won the more seats. His party's leaders do not know what to do with him, a no confidence vote seems to be coming soon.
This is UMNO at its best! N9 votes chose UMNO; now deal with it! Shameful!
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