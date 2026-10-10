Negeri Sembilan Umno liaison committee chairperson Jalaluddin Alias has strongly denied claims that he intends to table a motion of no confidence against Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim at the upcoming state legislative assembly sitting.

Jalaluddin (above), who is also the Pertang assemblyperson, stressed that no discussions or plans regarding the matter had ever taken place, adding that the state administration is running smoothly with no leadership crisis.

"It is untrue. There are no plans or discussions whatsoever to table a no-confidence motion against the menteri besar.

"Why would I do such a thing?" he told Free Malaysia Today.

He was responding to media reports citing sources claiming that Negeri Sembilan Umno was considering the motion, with the final decision resting on approval from the party's central leadership.

Urging that space be given to Ismail (above) to carry out his duties, Jalaluddin said the primary focus of the state leadership right now is implementing various plans and programmes for the benefit of the people.

On Oct 8, Ismail said the state administration was still running smoothly despite the absence of the 10 exco members whose appointments were revoked by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

He has chosen to prioritise resolving the appointment of village chiefs and Village Development and Security Committees over addressing the controversial exco crisis.

Meanwhile, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured that any attempt to table a no-confidence motion against the menteri besar would not be allowed to happen should the rumours prove true.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the deputy prime minister said the central leadership has not received any information regarding such a plan so far.

"I have not heard that it will be done. Even if it were true, I will ensure that it does not happen," he was quoted as saying at an event in Bangi today.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly sitting is scheduled to begin on Nov 26, after being postponed from its original Oct 16 date to align with the tabling of the 2027 state budget the following day.