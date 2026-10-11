DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said there is no reason for the Negeri Sembilan government to delay appointing new state excos.

The state is in a political impasse after its ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, revoked the appointments of 10 exco members after an attempted coup, leaving Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim to lead the state government without an executive council.

Loke said the situation was unusual and could affect the government’s ability to function effectively, as key decisions and administrative matters require approval at state exco meetings.

“What is happening now is certainly unusual; a state government that only has a menteri besar but no excos.

“Of course, the administration cannot run properly because many decisions and administrative matters need to be approved through the state exco meetings,” Loke said when met by reporters after the Negeri Sembilan DAP’s 24th annual convention in Seremban.

Loke added that BN still commands a majority in the state assembly, while Tuanku Muhriz had also asked Ismail to submit new names for his consent to replace the dismissed excos.

Deadlock

Negeri Sembilan is facing a constitutional crisis involving attempts to dethrone Tuanku Muhriz and replace him with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, who is backed by a rebel faction of territorial chieftains.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Negeri Sembilan royal rumble: What's going on?

On Sept 16, the state exco declared that a proclamation to remove Tuanku Muhriz and replace him with Tunku Nadzaruddin is valid, but failed to get it gazetted.

Tuanku Muhriz (above) then retaliated by revoking the appointments of all 10 state exco members, leaving Ismail as the only person remaining on the council.

The menteri besar downplayed the issue and appointed village chiefs and Village Development and Security Committees instead, saying a new exco line-up can wait and the state government is running smoothly without them.

The Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly sitting scheduled for this month was also postponed to late November following the political deadlock.

'Prepare for any eventuality'

Separately, in his speech at the DAP convention, Loke urged Negeri Sembilan DAP to brace for a possible election amid uncertainty in the state.

He said the situation remained unpredictable despite a new date being set for the next state assembly sitting, adding that the party must be ready for any eventuality.

“Despite facing various accusations... the reality is that we have never interfered in customary affairs or related matters.

“Nevertheless, at the state level, we must strive to be prepared for any eventuality, including the possibility of a fresh election. It is a scenario for which we must be ready.

“So, whatever happens, we will press on with our work, focusing on carrying out our duties to the best of our ability,” Loke said.

The last Negeri Sembilan election was held on Aug 1 this year.