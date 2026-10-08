Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim has chosen to prioritise resolving the appointment of village chiefs and Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) over addressing the controversial exco crisis.

He said the state administration was still running smoothly despite the absence of the 10 exco members whose appointments were revoked by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

"The JPKK, as we are well aware, plays a vital role for the grassroots because the people rely on the JPKK for various forms of assistance," he said during a live press conference broadcast on his Facebook page today.

Asked about the exco appointments, Ismail said the matter would be dealt with later.

"Today, the appointments of the village chiefs went smoothly without any disruption. Everything is fine.

"So, the exco can wait for now. Because right now, we are tackling things one at a time," he explained when pressed on the matter.

Yesterday, 10 former Negeri Sembilan state excos filed an originating summons at the Seremban High Court challenging the legality of the gazette revoking their appointments.

According to a statement by their lawyers, Tetuan Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak, the suit seeks a court declaration on whether the gazette issued by state secretary Zafir Ibrahim is valid and remains in effect.

The applicants contend that the revocation of their appointments by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir was made without Ismail's advice.

"The menteri besar's advice is required under Article XXXVIII(5), read together with Articles XL(1), XL(1A), and XL(2) of the Negeri Sembilan State Constitution 1959," the firm said.

The suit was filed on Oct 5, naming the Negeri Sembilan state secretary and the state government as the first and second defendants, respectively.

Assembly sitting

Meanwhile, Ismail said the state legislative assembly sitting scheduled for this month had been postponed to late November.

He said the sitting would be officially opened by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, although he did not refer to Tuanku Muhriz by name.

"So we will give it a little time and hold the assembly session in late November and also December.

"The opening will traditionally be performed by the Yang di-Pertuan Besar," he said.

On Sept 16, the Negeri Sembilan government made a collective decision that the proclamation of Tuanku Muhriz's abdication as Yang di-Pertuan Besar was valid, according to the then-exco lineup.

The exco members also called for Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar to be recognised as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar, effective immediately.