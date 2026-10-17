The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department says its Integrity Division will investigate allegations of irregularities in Special Pass issuance, hours after Malaysiakini published an investigative report exposing an alleged syndicate operating from its Jalan Duta office.

However, the department’s statement today did not name Malaysiakini directly or specifically address the report's findings.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Hamsha Injau said the department had noted a media report today about alleged misconduct in issuing Special Passes at the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office.

“The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department views the allegations seriously.

“The Integrity Division will conduct an investigation to determine the veracity of the claims,” he said.

Hamsha added that the department would not compromise on misconduct and would take appropriate action if it found evidence of any breach of the law or regulations.

The department also advised the public to deal only through official Immigration Department channels and not to use unauthorised middlepersons.

However, the statement did not specify the probe's scope, whether any officers had been suspended or questioned, or whether it involved a senior officer identified during Malaysiakini’s investigation.

The response comes despite the department having previously said an investigation was already underway.

Malaysiakini contacted the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office on Aug 10, including through an in-person visit, and provided an officer with video and photographic evidence gathered during its investigation.

After being given more than a month to respond, the department only replied: “We are still investigating.”

It did not specify the probe's scope, whether the senior officer allegedly involved was under investigation, or when the investigation was expected to conclude.

Alleged syndicate

Malaysiakini’s investigation, published today, found indications that local intermediaries were working with immigration officers to obtain special passes for groups of Chinese nationals.

During a week-long monitoring period in early August, agents were seen collecting passports and application forms, while immigration officers allegedly distributed special queue numbers that allowed applicants to be processed within minutes.

The investigation also identified a senior officer whose written approval, or “minute”, was required before the applications could proceed.

Under Regulation 14 of the Immigration Regulations 1963, the issuance of a Special Pass is discretionary and requires approval from an authorised officer.

While the official fee for a special pass is RM20, agents linked to the alleged arrangement quoted up to RM1,500 per passport.

The alleged activity appeared to stop temporarily after Malaysiakini’s monitoring operation but was observed again on Oct 2.

Hamsha said the department remained committed to delivering services with integrity, transparency and professionalism to preserve public confidence.