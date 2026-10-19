Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) has expressed concern and dissatisfaction over the Prison Department's explanation regarding water supply disruptions as well as sanitation and food hygiene problems at Kajang Prison, and urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to intervene.

In a statement this morning, LFL outreach and communications coordinator Thiruna Jayshan Jaya Kumar said the department's response on Oct 15 was inadequate as the issue had allegedly persisted for years without a lasting solution.

“It raises more questions than answers and does little to reassure the public that the welfare and basic human needs of prisoners are properly protected.

“Why is the department responding as if these concerns are a new matter, when complaints regarding conditions at Kajang Prison have persisted for years?

“The public does not need another promise of improvement. They need answers, accountability, and concrete action,” she said in a statement today.

Last Thursday, LFL sounded the alarm over alleged water shortages at Kajang Prison, where inmates are forced to wait hours to fill a single pail, struggle to access drinking water and, in some cases, cannot use the toilet for days.

In response, the department stated that action had been taken to ascertain what actually transpired and ensure the matter gets due attention.

At the same time, the department said it would prioritise immediate improvements to address any identified deficiencies, particularly concerning basic facilities, hygiene, and inmate welfare.

The prison authority further urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information, stressing that the department had always looked after the welfare, health, hygiene, and safety of inmates.

Demanding answers

Commenting further, Thiruna stated LFL's demands for an independent public inquiry under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 to examine the conditions at Kajang Prison.

Thiruna said the inquiry must examine complaint records related to water supply and quality, sanitation, food hygiene, and the adequacy of basic facilities, and determine the root cause of the persistent problems and whether the relevant authorities failed to carry out their duties.

LFL also urged immediate measures to prevent the problem from recurring and called for the inquiry's findings and recommendations to be made public.

She further questioned the department's call on the public to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information, describing it as an attempt to suppress questions over a public interest matter.

“We are not speculating. We are demanding answers,” she said.

She said prison conditions should not be treated as a private matter exempt from public scrutiny because the treatment of individuals deprived of liberty is an issue of public interest.

Thiruna said no individual should be denied adequate access to clean water, sanitation, and clean food simply because they are behind prison walls.