Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh has advised the public not to take matters into their own hands against foreigners trading without licences in Kuala Lumpur, as it is against the law.

"Local authorities also cannot act on their own because their powers are limited to the Acts they administer.

"We must make sure the right agencies carry out their responsibilities," she told reporters after attending a project to upgrade the special education multisensory room at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Sinar in Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier, the DAP leader was asked to comment on the ongoing issue of unlicensed foreign traders, including the actions of some locals who have begun taking matters into their own hands.

According to Yeoh (above), operations concerning such traders must be carried out in an integrated manner - involving the Immigration Department, the Social Welfare Department and the police.

"Local authorities everywhere, not only in Kuala Lumpur... cannot act on their own," she said.

Stepping up licence inspections

Yeoh, who is also Segambut MP, said she has asked Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to step up licence inspections to ensure that licences issued are used by the rightful applicants.

"If we know that a Malaysian applicant obtained a licence but sublets it to a foreigner, the local authority will revoke that licence," she said.

The minister said she has also asked for homeless operations to be stepped up, and has gone down to the ground with Federal Territories Department officers to assess the situation.

On the transparency of such operations, Yeoh stressed that DBKL regularly posts its enforcement activities on its official Facebook page.

She stated that body cameras for DBKL enforcement officers have been included in next year's budget to ensure transparency in operations.

Yeoh added that the existing usage of body cameras is limited.