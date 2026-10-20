PARLIAMENT | Amanah's Suhaizan Kaiat (Harapan-Pulai) has praised Universiti Malaya student Ummi Umairah Bakhit for speaking out against a fundraising campaign to help former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak pay a court-imposed fine.

Debating the Supply Bill 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon, Suhaizan described her courage as evidence that Malaysian youth possess the boldness to challenge matters that warrant scrutiny.

"This serves as a testament to the freedom of expression that ought to flourish under the Madani government," he said.

Ummi, a 23-year-old economics undergraduate, raised the issue last week during a Higher Education Ministry-backed dialogue featuring former minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

She questioned how future leaders should stand against corruption and feudalism, criticising donations to a fundraiser to help Najib pay his RM50 million fine as “the stupidest thing I’ve seen in my entire life”.

Ummi Umairah Bakhit

Her remarks subsequently went viral, and she said she faced threats and harassment over her criticism.

READ MORE: How a student put KJ and Johor MB on the spot over Najib fundraiser, TH scandal

Yesterday, she doubled down on her remarks and insisted that she would not apologise.

"Donating hard-earned money to the elite, yes, is the most stupid and most immoral thing to do,” she said in a statement on social media.

Several Pakatan Harapan leaders have expressed support for Ummi, such as Communications Minister and PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil, who condemned threats and harassment directed at her.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim also defended Ummi's criticism, saying it constituted "fair comment".

Additionally, 13 DAP members, including its Selangor Youth deputy chief Nur Rahim Nasir, urged the government and UM's administration not to take disciplinary action against the student for expressing her views.