Negeri Sembilan’s disputed territorial chieftains have asserted that Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim no longer needs to seek an audience with Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir on state affairs, claiming that the dispute over the throne has been resolved under custom and state law.

In a joint statement today, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar and the five disputed chieftains said all matters concerning the purported abdication and election of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar had been completed in accordance with custom and the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959.

However, their position remains legally contested. The Attorney-General’s Chambers previously said the April 19 abdication proclamation was invalid because it did not meet the mandatory requirements of Article 10 of the state constitution.

The AGC also said the menteri besar and state exco had no unilateral power to terminate or vacate the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. The state secretary’s office, meanwhile, said it would not gazette or enforce the proclamation.

In an Oct 20 statement, the Undang Yang Empat and Tunku Besar Tampin said the proclamation had been accepted and approved for implementation by the state exco at a meeting chaired by Ismail on Sept 15.

They added that the Conference of Rulers had been officially notified through a letter from the menteri besar dated Sept 21.

Conference of Rulers, October 2026

They maintained that the appointment and position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar fell under the absolute prerogative of the Undang Yang Empat, citing Article 71(1) of the Federal Constitution and Articles 10 and 11 of the Negeri Sembilan constitution.

“The federal government, its departments, and agencies have no jurisdiction in this matter. They must respect the sovereignty of the government of Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus and the supremacy of custom and the state constitution,” the statement read.

The group directed the state government to abide by its determination and exercise its powers in accordance with Article 35 of the state constitution. It specifically instructed the state secretary and state legal adviser to follow Ismail’s administrative directives and the state government’s decisions.

“We, as the lawful ruling chiefs of the government of Negeri Sembilan under Article 28 of the state constitution, decree and command that the state secretary and state legal adviser abide by the administrative directives of the menteri besar of Negeri Sembilan and comply with the state government's determinations,” the statement read.

They further claimed that Tuanku Muhriz could no longer exercise administrative functions or powers after Sept 15, when the state exco decided on the proclamation.

“Therefore, we further stress that any administrative functions and powers after Sept 15, 2026, must be referred directly by the administration of the Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus state government to us as the lawful ruling chiefs of Negeri Sembilan under Article 28 of the state constitution,” the statement read.

Negeri Sembilan palace

They described the crisis as resolved and urged all parties to stop politicising or prolonging the dispute at the expense of state administration.

Call for loyalty to state govt

The statement also challenged Tuanku Muhriz’s revocation of consent for the appointment of 10 state excos, arguing that the move was invalid and unconstitutional because he was no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar when it was issued.

“When the decree was made, Tuanku Muhriz was no longer the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus and could not exercise administrative functions,” the statement read.

The group said it subsequently granted consent for Ismail and the 10 excos to continue administering the state.

They called on state officials and civil servants to give their full cooperation, loyalty, and obedience to the state government, adding that Ismail must carry out his duties without fear of pressure from any party.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim

The group also welcomed the Malay rulers’ decree on Oct 14 urging all parties involved in the dispute to exercise wisdom and patience, and to respect custom and the royal institution. They also endorsed the call for outside parties to refrain from interfering in or politicising the crisis.

They urged Negeri Sembilan residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

The joint statement was signed by Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar and the five disputed Negeri Sembilan territorial chieftains.