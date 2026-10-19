The Negeri Sembilan Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling Chiefs (Dewan Keadilan dan Undang or DKU) is seeking court leave to initiate committal proceedings to cite the menteri besar, 10 former exco members, and six others for contempt of court.

The leave application was filed by law firm Messrs Halim & Ismail at the Seremban High Court on Oct 15, according to The Star.

Negeri Sembilan has been embroiled in a royal crisis since April, when four Undangs (territorial chieftains) issued a proclamation removing Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

Last week, the Conference of Rulers, at its 273rd Meeting, warned against external parties interfering in or politicising the crisis, stressing that “under no circumstances” should it be used as a political tool, a means to gain support, an opportunity to expand influence, or a platform for power struggles.

Besides Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and the 10 former excos, the leave application to initiate contempt proceedings named Mubarak Thahak, Maarof Rashad, Muhammed Abdullah, Abdul Rahim Yasin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri, and Badarudin Abdul Khalid.

Court injunction

According to a media statement by the DKU and its secretary, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, the court granted an ad interim injunction in an originating summons on June 5.

The injunction restrains the six from making or executing decisions regarding DKU affairs and taking any steps that alter or disrupt the status quo of DKU matters as of May 21, among other things.

The injunction was obtained following the April 19 proclamation, in which the four Undangs proclaimed Tuanku Muhriz’s removal, citing Article 10(1)(b) of the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959, with Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Jaafar succeeding as Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The DKU and Raja Norazli said the injunction remains in force, alleging that the six plaintiffs violated it by continuing to give effect to the April 19 proclamation and the change in the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

Ismail and the 10 exco members - Faizal Ramli, Zaifulbahri Idris, Mustapha Nagoor, Siow Kong Choon, Siti Nur Umaira Hasim, Asna Amin, Razi Ali, Suhaimizan Bizar, Fairuz Isa, and Razali Abu Samah - have also been named as proposed contemnors in the application.

The applicants stated that Tuanku Muhriz had appointed Ismail as menteri besar on Aug 2. However, the former then completed the April 19 proclamation to remove the ruler at Istana Laguna Biru, Port Dickson, the next day.

“It is by virtue of that signature, and not any other act, that the proposed contemnors have since maintained that the proclamation became complete,” the applicants alleged.

The application is based on a series of public statements and press conferences made by or involving the parties concerned between Sept 5 and Oct 11, which asserted that the proclamation was valid and effective.

“This application further alleges that the menteri besar and the 10 former exco members, being aware of the order, took steps to execute the alleged proclamation and, in doing so, acted to defeat the purpose for which the (ad interim) order was made,” said the applicants.

The court has fixed case management for Nov 17.

'Serve the people, avoid interference'

Meanwhile, BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has advised the coalition’s 18 state assemblypersons to refrain from interfering in the DKU's affairs and the royal institution and instead focus on serving the public.

Zahid (above) said elected representatives should fulfil their mandate by addressing the issues facing the people, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Our position is that we must separate legal issues and the royal institution from matters related to state government administration.

“That is why my advice to our assemblypersons is to no longer interfere in the affairs of the DKU and the royal institution,” the deputy prime minister said after officiating the 2026 Road Safety Congress in Kuala Lumpur.