Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim took to Facebook to reflect on a Friday sermon about humility and restraining one’s ego, hours after receiving a public dressing-down from Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir amid a dispute over the ruler’s position.

Ismail commented on the sermon he heard today, titled “Fortifying the soul through prayer”.

“The khatib (person delivering the sermon) noted that those who truly internalise the meaning of sujud (prostration) will strive to distance themselves from arrogance, hatred, and injustice,” he said.

He also reflected on the mosque’s role as a centre for worship and ummah unity, particularly its ability to “strengthen bonds of kinship and foster a spirit of togetherness among the local community”.

However, Ismail did not mention the accusations levelled against him by Tuanku Muhriz, who alleged that the menteri besar had played a pivotal role in attempts to dethrone him.

READ MORE: 'I don't want to see you!': Tuanku Muhriz dresses down N Sembilan MB over throne dispute

The embattled Yang di-Pertuan Besar made the claim earlier today, after Friday prayers at the Kampung Beting Mosque in Kuala Pilah.

In a fierce tirade captured by those present and uploaded online, Tuanku Muhriz alleged that Ismail, who is also the Kuala Pilah Umno division chief, had written to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal informing them he was no longer the state ruler.

On April 19, rebel territorial chieftains, also known as the Undang Yang Empat, issued a proclamation to remove Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and recognise his cousin, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, as the new ruler.

Flip-flop

Ismail’s role in the protracted royal crisis came under scrutiny after the chieftains alleged that he had signed a document supporting Tuanku Muhriz’s removal on Aug 3, a day after he was sworn in as menteri besar before the ruler.

Ismail later said that he had signed under duress and lodged a police report after the matter came to light.

However, on Sept 15, an exco meeting chaired by Ismail decided to recognise Tunku Nadzaruddin as Yang di-Pertuan Besar, after which Ismail maintained that shifted stance.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers later said that the decision was invalid as it failed to meet constitutional requirements.

Tuanku Muhriz then revoked the appointments of the 10 exco members on Sept 21 with immediate effect for allegedly breaching their oath of office.

READ MORE: Ex-N Sembilan excos seek court declaration on whether their removal was valid



