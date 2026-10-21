Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah has been suspended as a Bersatu member for two election terms, effective Oct 13.

Perlis Bersatu chairperson, Izizam Ibrahim, who confirmed the matter, said the party issued the suspension letter last week.

"For now, we are waiting for the official decision from the central Bersatu leadership as well as the (party's) assemblypersons," the media quoted him as saying in Arau today.

According to the letter, dated Oct 14, the Bersatu Disciplinary Board decided to suspend Abu Bakar's membership for allegedly failing to comply with party rules.

The letter did not specify the disciplinary breach, and it is unclear why the party took action against him.

Abu Bakar is not allied with Bersatu's ally-turned-enemy PAS, which infamously led a coup to oust the previous Perlis menteri besar from PAS, Shukri Ramli.

Following the suspension, Abu Bakar was also stripped of all party positions and forbidden from making any statements on behalf of Bersatu throughout the suspension period.

The menteri besar has 14 days to appeal the decision.

Previously, in June, Abu Bakar resigned as a Bersatu supreme council member, saying he wanted to focus on his role as menteri besar.