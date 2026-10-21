MCMC is investigating the owner of the “Che GuBard” Facebook account over a post allegedly insulting Negeri Sembilan’s royal institution.

In a statement, the regulator said the post concerned the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and the state’s royal family.

The investigation is believed to stem from a post alleging that Tuanku Muhriz had lost his composure at a mosque. It also questioned his royal standing and made claims about the appointment of the menteri besar and the palace’s political stance.

Political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard and believed to manage the account, was at the Cyberjaya police station today to assist with the investigation.

Investigators also seized a mobile phone and SIM card during the statement-recording session to assist their probe under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“MCMC views seriously any use of online platforms that could incite hatred, insult, or disrespect towards the royal institution.

“Freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly and in line with the laws of the country,” the regulator said.

MCMC added that further action would depend on the investigation’s findings and the applicable legal processes.

The probe comes amid a wider tussle over royal authority in Negeri Sembilan, where tensions between the palace and state leadership have previously surfaced over matters of governance and custom.

Malaysiakini has contacted Chegubard for comment.