Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said MCMC is investigating a viral video showing an alleged attack on a teacher at a Sarawak school being livestreamed.

He was responding to questions at a press conference in Putrajaya this evening on whether the government had sought an explanation from Meta over why Facebook did not detect or stop the livestream, and whether Malaysia would take stronger measures to prevent violent crimes from being broadcast live.

“As we have seen previously in several other countries, platforms have failed to prevent violent acts from being livestreamed.

“I will leave it to MCMC to investigate and issue a statement later,” he said.

The video went viral on Wednesday (Oct 21), following an incident in which a female teacher was allegedly attacked by a Form Four male student at an international school in Kuching.

Meanwhile, acting Sarawak police chief Saifullizan Ishak said police had recorded statements from 24 witnesses as of yesterday, including the complainant, victim, medical officers, school authorities, and students.

In a statement today, he said the suspect was still receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Corporate mafia probe

Separately, Fahmi said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had informed the cabinet today that the terms of reference for a special task force investigating the alleged “corporate mafia” would be presented at next week’s cabinet meeting.

He said Anwar had reiterated during Tuesday’s Prime Minister’s Question Time that the investigation’s findings would be made public within three months of its conclusion.

Anwar had also said no one would be shielded from scrutiny, including former MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki and businessperson Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, a former aide to the prime minister.

He said he had directed Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar to lead a multi-agency task force comprising MACC, the police, Bank Negara, the Securities Commission, the Inland Revenue Board, and anti-money laundering investigators.

Azam has dismissed allegations linking MACC officers to the alleged corporate mafia as baseless and denied wrongdoing over his shareholdings in Velocity Capital Partner Bhd. He has also filed a RM100 million defamation suit against Bloomberg over its reporting.

Farhash, meanwhile, has denied having business dealings with Azam or attempting to take control of NexG Bhd. He has also issued a letter of demand to Channel News Asia over its reporting.

The probe follows allegations involving business figures and MACC enforcement officers that were highlighted by a Bloomberg exposé in February.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | The who and what of the 'corporate mafia' scandal