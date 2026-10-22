LETTER | The recent school attack in Kuching is a sobering reminder that while accountability is essential to protect teachers and students, preventing similar incidents also requires us to recognise early warning signs and address the factors that may contribute to youth violence, including the influence of online environments.

Allegations that the student involved in the attack had expressed loneliness, isolation and resentment online should not be dismissed. Such expressions may signal that a young person is struggling and needs help. When these signs are met with online trolling and public humiliation, we risk deepening their isolation instead of addressing the underlying problems.

More concerning is how violence itself can become online content. Reports surrounding the incident have drawn attention to the alleged livestreaming of the attack and the subsequent circulation of memes mocking the student.

This reflects a phenomenon known as memetic violence, in which real acts of violence are recorded, shared and turned into entertainment. Whether perpetrators are glorified or ridiculed, the violence itself becomes content, potentially trivialising the harm inflicted on victims and their families.

Certain online subcultures have also been associated with the glorification of school attackers, sometimes treating them as celebrities or figures of fascination. While there is no basis to conclude that the student was influenced by any particular extremist ideology, the potential impact of such online environments on vulnerable young people deserves attention.

Parents and families must guide children’s online activities, encourage open conversations and help them understand the real-world consequences of what they encounter online. Schools and communities must also work together to identify concerning behaviour and ensure young people can access appropriate counselling and support.

Ultimately, we must ask not only why a young person would attack a teacher, but also what kind of online environment allows violence to become something to livestream, share and laugh about.

Preventing another tragedy requires accountability, compassion and collective responsibility, ensuring that vulnerable young people receive help before their distress escalates into harm.

IVONE LOW YI WEN is MCA Young Women national chairperson.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.