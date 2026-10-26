Cash aid for low-income families that receive Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) will be slashed again in 2027, with the reduction offset by an increase in Rahmah Basic Contribution (Sara) aid.

Data provided in an Inland Revenue Board FAQ on STR for next year indicated that for families earning less than RM2,500, the amount of cash is reduced by up to RM600 per year.

However, total aid remains largely the same thanks to the Sara aid being increased to RM1,800 for this income group.

A family with five children, for example, will receive RM1,600 in STR cash aid next year, compared to RM2,200 this year.

The exception is families without children whose cash aid was only cut by RM500, and would therefore get RM100 extra in 2027.

Meanwhile, families earning between RM2,501 and RM5,000 per month will receive the same amount of STR and Sara as they did this year, with the groceries aid remaining at RM1,200.

This will be the second year in a row that the government has cut STR payouts in exchange for higher Sara aid with total aid remaining the same. Cash aid for 2026 was RM300 less across the board compared to 2025.



