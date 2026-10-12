PARLIAMENT | Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin told the Dewan Rakyat today that handouts or “sweets” announced under Budget 2027 will not dictate how voters choose their leaders in the next general election.

Instead, the Larut MP said the public will judge the government based on the daily reality of the cost of living.

Rather than solely relying on economic growth figures or inflation rates, Hamzah pointed out that the true measure of the economy must account for the people's ability to meet three basic needs: food on the table, money in the pocket, and shelter.

“The reality today is that prices do not drop after an increase. Instead, they merely rise at a slower pace.

“In fact, prices for most daily necessities remain sky-high,” he said during his debate speech on the budget.

Hamzah also took a swipe at the government, noting that its failure to grasp the real living conditions of the public would only make campaigning easier for the opposition in the upcoming general election.

“InsyaAllah, I am confident that if we ask the people directly, no matter how much aid or sweeteners are given, they know which leaders to choose in the future.

“If the government fails to ask, that's fine too; it will only make our job easier when campaigning in the next election,” he said.

Under Budget 2027, the Election Commission's managing budget has more than doubled from RM167 million in 2026 to RM367 million.

However, if a general election does take place in 2027 it will likely cost more than that allocated amount. The 15th general election cost RM725 million, with the next polls expected to cost even more.

Not enough

Hamzah urged the government to evaluate the disposable income remaining after citizens pay for daily expenses such as food, rent, education, transportation, and utility bills.

While acknowledging that aid schemes like the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR), Rahmah Basic Contribution (Sara), and Rahmah Sale help ease living pressures, he questioned whether these measures are sufficient to address the issue long-term.

In his speech, Hamzah expressed concern that the incoming administration would inherit severe economic challenges if the current government fails to implement strategic, long-term development plans.

He questioned the lack of high-impact mega development projects after nearly five years under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's administration, projects that could catalyse growth and bolster economic resilience.

“I worry that the next government taking over will be squeezed and burdened with numerous problems because there is no clear direction offering future relief or stability,” he said.

Hamzah added that immediate relief must be paired with economic development capable of creating jobs, raising incomes, and generating national wealth over the long term.

He also raised concerns over the RM83 billion development allocation in Budget 2027, which he noted falls below the government's commitment to provide at least RM90 billion annually for development spending.

Failing to execute strategic development risks leaving the next administration with an economic burden devoid of a sufficient growth foundation to improve public welfare and secure future prosperity, he warned.