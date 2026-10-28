A Malaysian engineer’s death nearly two decades ago could take centre stage in a fresh twist in the ongoing investigation in India involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Kerala police are likely to record a statement from a friend of Lee See Been, who died by suicide in 2006, according to The New Indian Express (TNIE).

The friend, a former employee of the Indo-Malaysian consortium Pati-Bel, has reportedly expressed willingness to give a statement to the state police.

Confidential sources cited by TNIE indicated that the testimony could contain allegations against Gyanesh (above), who was Kerala’s public works department secretary at the time of Lee’s death.

Allegations have previously surfaced that Lee took his own life following mental pressure allegedly exerted by Gyanesh.

These claims remain allegations, and the circumstances surrounding the engineer’s death have yet to be fully established.

The latest development could open a new front in the case, with the Kerala government also considering a separate investigation into the suicide itself.

The state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has reportedly taken the position that its mandate is limited to corruption allegations, rather than offences relating to suicide.

A parallel probe by the Crime Branch is therefore being considered, although the latter has yet to receive formal notification.

One key piece of evidence remains elusive, which is Lee’s alleged suicide note from 2006. The note is said to have mentioned Gyanesh but has not yet been obtained by the police.

More complaints coming?

Meanwhile, further complaints against Kumar could be forthcoming, TNIE reported, citing sources close to Congress circles.

A source told the newspaper that Lee had been a close friend and colleague to many people, leaving them shocked by news of his death.

“Lee was a close friend and a good colleague to many people here, because of which many of them were shocked to hear the news of his suicide.

“Now that cases have come up, unearthing the truth of his suicide, it is learnt that more people are seeking legal advice to come up with complaints against Gyanesh,” said the source.

Previously, Malaysiakini quoted The Hindu newspaper as stating that Lee was the chief project officer of the World Bank-assisted Kerala State Transport Project, which involved reconstructing MC Road.

READ MORE: How a M'sian engineer's suicide haunts India's election chief amid voter roll protests

The renewed scrutiny of Gyanesh comes as he faces criticism over the Election Commission’s voter verification exercise, which opposition parties contend could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reuters reported that the revision, which began last year, resulted in more than 130 million names being removed from electoral rolls - a figure exceeding Japan’s population.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Those affected included deceased voters, people who had relocated and individuals whom authorities could not trace.

The Election Commission has denied favouring any political party, maintaining that voters whose names were wrongly deleted can re-enrol.

Suicide is a complex phenomenon with multiple contributing factors, but it is preventable, and recovery is possible. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone - please reach out for support:

Talian Kasih Hotline: 15999 (Call) / +6019 26 15999 (WhatsApp)

Health Ministry’s Talian Heal: 15555 (8am - 12am daily)

The Befrienders Hotline: 03-76272929

Agape Counselling Centre Malaysia Hotline: 03-77855955 or 03-77810800