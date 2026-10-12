Six metro stations in New Delhi were shut today as opposition parties prepared to march to the Supreme Court over a disputed voter list revision.

But the mounting pressure on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar extends beyond the controversy over the electoral roll exercise.

In Keralam, a 20-year-old case involving the suicide of a Malaysian engineer has resurfaced, with the state government exploring possible legal action against the senior bureaucrat over allegations of abetment.

According to The Hindu, the Keralam government is seeking legal advice on whether proceedings can be initiated against Gyanesh (above) in connection with the 2006 death of Lee See Ben.

Lee was the chief project officer of the World Bank-assisted Kerala State Transport Project, which involved reconstructing MC Road. The project was undertaken by Pati-Bel, a joint venture between Malaysia’s Pati and Kochi-based Bhageeratha Constructions.

At the time, Gyanesh was serving as secretary of the Public Works Department, placing him at the centre of allegations that Lee had been subjected to harassment and payment delays.

A legal note cited by The Hindu stated that Lee had reportedly taken his own life following extreme mental distress allegedly caused by Gyanesh harassing him, with the engineer’s suicide note cited as evidence.

Lee had reportedly accused government officials and the PWD of harassing him and delaying payments due to the project. The state government at the time subsequently ordered a probe into Gyanesh.

Unsolved mystery

The latest legal assessment appears to have reopened the possibility of accountability in a case that has remained unresolved for years.

The Hindu reported that the state director-general of prosecution Asif Ali had advised the present state government that there was no legal impediment to proceeding against Gyanesh, given that the alleged offence carries a potential prison term of up to 10 years.

The legal opinion, attributed to Ali, said a detailed examination of the circumstances surrounding Lee’s death pointed to alleged harassment as its immediate cause.

“A meticulous scrutiny of facts and circumstances, which ended in Lee's suicide, would reveal that the proximate cause of suicide was nothing but the reported harassment perpetrated by Gyanesh on the deceased,” the note stated.

It added that the alleged conduct could constitute an offence under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with abetment of suicide, warranting further investigation.

The note also argued that Gyanesh’s position as a senior bureaucrat should not shield him from legal scrutiny, even after the passage of time, adding that the proceedings would not be invalidated merely because of the delay.

Voter roll row fuels protests

The renewed scrutiny of Gyanesh comes as he faces mounting criticism over the Election Commission’s voter verification exercise, which opposition parties contend could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reuters reported that the revision, which began last year, resulted in more than 130 million names being removed from electoral rolls - a figure exceeding Japan’s population. Those affected included deceased voters, people who had relocated and individuals whom authorities could not trace.

The Election Commission has denied favouring any political party, maintaining that voters whose names were wrongly deleted can re-enrol. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused opposition parties of undermining democracy by casting doubt on legitimate electoral procedures.

The dispute has spilled onto the streets of New Delhi, where thousands of protesters were detained over the weekend. Among those held were leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose supporters attempted to march in protest but were blocked by security personnel as central Delhi was placed under tight restrictions.

Opposition groups and supporters of the youth-led movement have staged near-daily demonstrations this month, demanding Gyanesh’s resignation and challenging the integrity of the voter list revision.

The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, emerged on May 16 as an unregistered satirical political movement led by young people.

Its name stems from a controversy in May, when Chief Justice Surya Kant reportedly compared certain unemployed youths and social media critics to “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a Supreme Court hearing. The judge later claimed that his remarks had been misquoted.

With the electoral roll controversy continuing to provoke unrest, the allegations surrounding Lee’s death have added another dimension to the scrutiny facing India’s election chief - one that predates his current role and could now return to the legal arena.

Suicide is a complex phenomenon with multiple contributing factors, but it is preventable, and recovery is possible. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone - please reach out for support:

Talian Kasih Hotline: 15999 (Call) / +6019 26 15999 (WhatsApp)

Health Ministry’s Talian Heal: 15555 (8am - 12am daily)

The Befrienders Hotline: 03-76272929

Agape Counselling Centre Malaysia Hotline: 03-77855955 or 03-77810800