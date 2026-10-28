PARLIAMENT | Increased awareness and greater willingness among victims, witnesses, and school administrators to report bullying are among the factors driving a rise in recorded cases nationwide this year, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

During her winding-up speech on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon, she said the education ministry had recorded 5,681 bullying cases between January and August this year.

She said the figure further reflected a shift away from concealing incidents to protect schools’ reputations.

“This shift in the reporting landscape has also occurred abruptly since the gazetting and enforcement of the Anti-Bullying Act 2026.

“Furthermore, investigations, comprehensive reports, and disciplinary actions are carried out in accordance with existing regulations,” she added.

Spotlight on bullying

Public discourse on school bullying intensified following the death of 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir in July last year. Five teenagers accused of bullying her subsequently claimed trial at the Kota Kinabalu Children’s Court the following month.

Zara Qairina Mahathir

Last month, a 14-year-old schoolboy died after being found unconscious at a hostel in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan. Police detained a 16-year-old male student shortly afterwards.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad later told the New Straits Times that five students had come forward alleging they had also been bullied by the suspect.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said her ministry will increase its CCTV allocation to RM15 million in 2027, from RM5 million this year and RM3 million in 2025.

The cameras will be installed in high-risk locations, including blind spots, corridors, storerooms, and hostel blocks, based on technical advice from the Office of the Chief Government Security Officer of Malaysia, she added.

However, she cautioned that CCTVs alone would not be sufficient to tackle bullying.

“CCTVs do not prevent incidents as they only serve to record them.

“Nevertheless, they remain highly significant as they are among the most frequent requests from communities and parents,” she said.

Other measures include increasing the number of assistant hostel wardens conducting night patrols from 300 this year to 500 in 2027.