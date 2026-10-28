Political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, was sentenced to four months' imprisonment by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court today for criminal defamation involving statements made that could tarnish the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s name.

Judge Norma Ismail delivered the verdict after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case.

His lawyer, Rafique Rashid Ali, said the decision was made after the court heard submissions from both the defence and prosecution teams.

However, he said the court allowed a stay of execution pending Badrul’s (above) appeal to the High Court.

The court also increased Badrul’s bail amount by RM5,000 to RM15,000.

Badrul, 47, was charged on April 29, 2024, with the offence committed on Jan 22 of the same year.

The charge was framed under Section 500 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison term of two years, a fine, or both.

When contacted, Badrul said the court had initially set aside the charge against him.

However, the prosecution submitted an appeal, which ultimately led to the four-month prison sentence imposed today.

Fake social media account?

He said the charge against him was based on a video of a gathering in front of Istana Negara in 2024, which he claimed was edited using a fake social media account.

"At the prosecution stage, this case had been dismissed. Then an appeal was filed by the deputy public prosecutor.

"The same judge who had dismissed the case at the prosecution stage ultimately handed down the prison sentence today.

"We requested a stay of execution, and despite objections from the deputy public prosecutor, the judge granted our request," he told Malaysiakini.

Badrul was previously acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court in 2025.

However, the High Court this year ordered him to enter his defence before proceedings continued, leading to today's decision.