Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has questioned whether RM700 million worth of anti-smuggling scanners announced under the previous Pakatan Harapan administration remain operational, following the seizure of 1.16 tonnes of ketamine aboard a tanker linked to Malaysia.

Speaking at a press conference in Parliament today, Rayer urged the government to account for 69 scanners intended to strengthen security at ports, airports and other entry points.

His remarks followed Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni's admission in the Dewan Rakyat that weaknesses existed at the country's entry and exit points, amid rising numbers of Malaysians arrested overseas for drug-related offences.

"My first question is: Can the present government explain whether all these scanners are still operational?

"Secondly, if they are still operational, how is it that smuggling activities, whether involving drugs, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages or other contraband, remain so rampant at Malaysian ports?" Rayer (above) asked.

He recalled that in 2018, then finance minister Lim Guan Eng announced plans to equip the Customs Department with 69 scanners at an estimated cost of RM700 million.

The equipment comprised 55 cargo scanners, eight baggage scanners and six body scanners, intended for use at ports, airports and other entry points.

Rayer claimed the scanners had been installed when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister under the Harapan government.

However, a Bernama report dated Dec 23, 2018, described the initiative as a proposed procurement or leasing exercise, with installation targeted for completion by the end of 2019.

The current operational status of the scanners remains unclear.

"This is a matter of national security and government revenue.

"For example, if smuggled cigarettes or alcoholic beverages are brought into the country, or if weapons are illegally imported or drugs smuggled out, these scanners should be able to detect them," Rayer said.

He urged the Finance Ministry and Home Ministry to explain what had happened to the equipment, particularly the cargo scanners intended for major ports and international airports.

Rayer added that he will raise the matter during the committee-stage debate on Budget 2027.

Nearly half of Malaysians detained abroad involve drugs

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Lukanisman revealed that 1,588 Malaysians had been detained in 40 countries for drug-related offences as of September, accounting for nearly 48 percent of the 3,322 Malaysians detained abroad.

Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni

Citing a five-year increase, he said the figure rose from 1,181 in 2024 to 1,303 last year, then to 1,588 this year.

Indonesia recorded the highest number of Malaysians detained for drug-related offences at 381, followed by China (380), Singapore (310), Thailand (102) and Japan (72).

Lukanisman was responding to Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman), who asked about Malaysians detained or charged overseas for drug offences over the past five years and the effectiveness of airport security checks.

The deputy minister acknowledged concerns over border enforcement as drug syndicates increasingly used sophisticated methods, including concealing drugs in modified luggage and shoes.

"This shows that there are flaws at our entry and exit points, particularly at airports," he said.

However, Lukanisman said airport scanning technology fell under the Home Ministry's jurisdiction and expressed confidence that the relevant enforcement agencies would take steps to improve security.

He added that Wisma Putra's primary responsibility was to provide consular assistance to Malaysians detained abroad, including safeguarding their welfare and notifying their families.

Malaysian links to ketamine seizure

The parliamentary scrutiny comes as Malaysian and Indonesian authorities investigate the seizure of 1.16 tonnes of ketamine aboard MT Global 168 in waters off Tanjung Balai Asahan, North Sumatra, on Oct 20.

Indonesian authorities discovered 1,160 packages of ketamine in 58 sacks aboard the Mongolian-flagged tanker.

According to Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Hussein Omar Khan, the vessel was believed to have departed from a docking facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor, before stopping at Port Klang to refuel.

It subsequently headed towards the Andaman Sea, where investigators suspect the drugs were transferred between vessels at sea.

On Tuesday, Bukit Aman confirmed the arrest of two Malaysian men in their 40s in connection with the case.

One is a director of Johor-based Makmur Marine Petroleum Sdn Bhd, the tanker's previous owner, while the other is a broker involved in its sale.

Hussein said preliminary investigations found that the vessel was purchased in April for refurbishment and resale before being sold to Golden Dolphin Co Ltd, a company based in Yangon, Myanmar, on June 28.

Police remanded both men for seven days beginning Oct 26, while identifying three other individuals from Singapore, Taiwan and Myanmar to assist the investigation.