Jelutong MP RSN Rayer has rejected PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan’s proposal to mediate on the latter’s refusal to retract his use of the word “munafik” (hypocrite) during a parliamentary debate.

Rayer told a press conference in Parliament today that he had also referred the Kota Bharu MP to Parliament’s Committee of Privileges over the controversial utterance.

“I reject Kota Bharu’s proposal for any kind of mediation or discussion. This is a notification to the media that I have also submitted a motion for him to be referred to the Committee of Privileges for his use of the term ‘munafik’ during his debate,” he said.

During the Budget 2027 debate on Oct 19, Takiyuddin cited a hadith describing the characteristics of a “munafik”, including someone who repeatedly makes promises but fails to fulfil them.

His remarks came as he questioned Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s use of the Arabic word “waad”, meaning promise, during the budget presentation.

Rayer immediately objected, arguing that Takiyuddin had effectively branded Anwar a hypocrite.

After a war of words between MPs from both sides, deputy speaker Alice Lau eventually instructed Rayer to submit a formal motion to the speaker’s office for further consideration.

On Oct 21, Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul ordered Takiyuddin to retract the words by the following day after reviewing the Hansard.

Takiyuddin, however, refused to retract his words and proposed mediation with Rayer to resolve the dispute instead.

The Kota Bharu MP said he had written to Johari, suggesting that the latter convene a meeting between him and Rayer to settle the matter amicably.

“I am not retracting it. Instead, I have written to the speaker proposing that he hold a mediation session, which would involve the speaker calling Rayer and me for a discussion to try to resolve the matter,” Takiyuddin was quoted as saying by Harian Metro.