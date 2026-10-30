Frustrated with recurring LRT disruptions which have caused delays and overcrowding at stations and on trains, commuters have taken to social media to draw Anwar Ibrahim's attention to their plight.

This prompted the prime minister to direct the relevant authorities to address the issues.

“I request @myrapidkl and @ministryoftransportmy @lokesiewfook to take note of this issue and find an immediate solution.

“It happens frequently, and it has disrupted the daily routine of the public. We must be more sensitive and take action,” he said on Threads yesterday in response to a netizen’s complaint which showed photos of congested platform conditions at the Gombak and Taipan LRT stations.

The Threads user called for more train coaches and also expressed the dilemma faced by commuters who must choose between driving and dealing with traffic congestion, or taking the train and facing overcrowding.

Kelana Jaya LRT platform packed with commuters

Congestion issues at LRT stations are nothing new, particularly during peak hours, when passengers are subjected to long waits and are unable to board the first train due to limited capacity.

Besides congestion, commuters have repeatedly faced operational disruptions due to technical issues, leading to travel delays and passenger overflow on platforms.

Numerous disruptions

Last February, the Kelana Jaya LRT Line service experienced two disruptions on the same day, including a train technical issue in the morning and a train door and platform gate failure at the KLCC station in the afternoon.

The incident caused unusual congestion at several key stations, prompting Rapid KL to issue an advisory for passengers to consider alternative routes.

Last May, another disruption occurred on the Kelana Jaya Line after a train stalled due to a component issue during peak morning hours, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on crowded platforms.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke

However, last January, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the number of rail service disruptions operated by Prasarana showed a decline from 118 cases in 2023 to 71 in 2024 and 31 in 2025.

Loke previously acknowledged that the performance of the Kelana Jaya Line was still unsatisfactory despite improvements, with 16 disruptions recorded throughout 2025 compared to 26 in 2024.