Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has appointed four individuals as members of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) for a two-year term, effective today, including three reappointed to the commission.

They are former attorney-general Idrus Harun, former Federal Court judge Zainun Ali and Universiti Teknologi Mara law lecturer Hartini Saripan, who were first appointed in 2024, according to Bernama.

Former Sabah state attorney-general Mariati Robert is the new face on the commission.

The Office of the Secretary of the Judicial Appointments Commission, in a statement today, said the appointments were made in accordance with subsection 5(1)(f) of the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009 (Act 695).

“These appointments are for a two-year term, effective Nov 1, 2026, to Oct 31, 2028,” the statement read.

The JAC also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid for his service and contributions during his tenure as a member of the commission.



