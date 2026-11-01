Selangor Amanah has accused Umno and PAS of exploiting calls for Malay-Muslim unity as a political ploy to regain power, warning Malays not to be taken in by their rhetoric.

Its chairperson Izham Hashim described the two parties as "Machiavellian", claiming they would put political ambition above principles, loyalty and even respect for the monarchy and constitution.

He cited the ongoing Negeri Sembilan royal dispute to show the lengths the two would go to achieve their political objectives.

"There is no such thing as comradeship or a principled struggle for them.

"In fact, even if it is the ruler who stands in the way of their ambitions, they are willing to defy both the ruler and the state constitution.

"The Negeri Sembilan episode clearly demonstrates the collusion between the 'parti sakau' (kleptocratic party) and the extremist party in an act of treason that is utterly shameful," he claimed in his policy speech at the Selangor Amanah annual convention today.

Izham was referring to Umno and PAS' backing of the rebel chieftains faction involved in the dispute with Negeri Sembilan ruler Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

In political discourse, Machiavellianism refers to the pursuit of power through manipulation and deception, with little regard for morality or principles.

'Just a smokescreen'

Izham said the two parties' calls for Malay-Muslim unity were merely a smokescreen.

"They are not what they claim to be. I want to remind everyone here that they are not actually a coalition or an alliance of parties championing Malay-Muslim unity.

"No, that is all just a smokescreen. It is nothing but a political ploy to gain power.

"On the contrary, I repeat, they are actually practitioners of Machiavellianism. Machiavellianism - they talk about Machiavellianism, but they themselves are the ones practising it,” said the Pandan Indah assemblyperson.

He also accused Umno of seeking cooperation with PAS primarily to cling to power and shield itself from scrutiny over alleged corruption.

Umno and PAS collaborated in the Johor and Negeri Sembilan polls in recent months under a Malay unity agenda, and are continuing their electoral cooperation in the upcoming Malacca state election on Nov 14.

READ MORE: Hadi, Khaled eye BN-PN cooperation beyond Malacca polls, into GE16