MALACCA POLLS | DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has expressed his displeasure over MCA president Wee Ka Siong’s decision to issue a debate challenge to DAP’s candidate for the Bandar Hilir state constituency, Leng Chau Yen.

Loke (above, left) described MCA's one-sided challenge as an attempt to bully the candidate - whom he acknowledged has some personal shortcomings - instead of offering fair political competition across all constituencies.

“We know that our candidate faces personal challenges, but that does not mean she cannot serve as a candidate. She has her own unique strengths. She has proven herself there before.

“That is why I stress that challenging only in this one constituency is unfair. If he wants to challenge because of certain weaknesses or difficulties in our candidate, what about other areas like Kelebang or Machap Jaya? Can they also try to debate?” he told reporters after officiating the DAP Federal Territory Annual Convention in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Earlier, in his opening speech at the convention, Loke, who is also the transport minister, stressed that DAP has never been afraid of any form of political challenge.

He even challenged Wee in return to a face-to-face debate on their respective administrative track records at the Transport Ministry.

Leng Chau Yen

“Why challenge only Bandar Hilir? If you want to challenge, challenge all the constituencies... Your seat, your candidate, everyone debates. Do you dare?

“You want to challenge face to face? I can face you too. What did you do as transport minister, and what did Loke do as transport minister?” he asked.

He added that DAP’s spirit and confidence will not waver as polling day approaches, and that the party is ready to prove its capability to the people in order to bring harmony and excellence.

Debate dare

On Thursday, Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam MP, announced that MCA had been allocated the Bandar Hilir state seat as an additional seat for BN to contest in this Malacca election, besides its traditional seats such as Kelebang and Machap Jaya.

Following the seat allocation, Wee challenged DAP’s candidate in Bandar Hilir to a meeting and an open debate.

In the 2021 Malacca state election, Leng, 43, won the Bandar Hilir seat with a majority of 7,778 votes in a four-cornered contest.

Jasmine Lok (in white) is MCA's candidate for Bandar Hilir

MCA candidate Jasmine Lok is challenging Leng in this election.

Perikatan Nasional had initially intended to contest the seat but handed it back to BN. In Bandar Hilir, Chinese voters account for 73 percent of the electorate, compared with Malays at 12.9 percent, Indians at 6.4 percent, and other voters at 6.8 percent.

The Election Commission has set Nov 14 as polling day for the Malacca state election, with early voting on Nov 10.



