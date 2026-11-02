MALACCA POLLS | PKR has urged Ab Rauf Yusoh to explain the current status of 55 state development projects that had yet to commence in June last year, before BN seeks a fresh mandate from the rakyat.

PKR deputy secretary-general G Sivamalar said it has been nearly 17 months since Rauf, who is Malacca BN chairperson, revealed that 55 out of 241 state development projects had yet to begin.

She said the public has the right to know the progress of these projects, including those that have commenced, been completed, or remain delayed.

"Have all 55 projects now commenced? How many have been completed? How many are still delayed?" she asked in a statement today.

On June 10, 2025, Rauf, whom BN has named as its chief minister candidate should the pact win the upcoming polls, said that 86 out of 241 state development projects had been completed, while 100 were ongoing and another 55 had yet to start.

Ab Rauf Yusoh

According to Sivamalar, as of May 31, 2025, only RM19.52 million - or 22.18 percent - of the total state development allocation of RM88 million had been spent.

However, she noted that these figures only reflected 2025's position, and the state government must provide updated information after nearly 17 months.

'Publish full list'

In this regard, she urged the publication of the full list of the 55 projects, including their locations, allocation values, implementing agencies, original schedules, latest implementation status, and target completion dates.

The state government must also clarify the approved allocations, disbursed funds, and actual expenditures to enable the rakyat to evaluate the performance of these projects.

Sivamalar acknowledged that development project implementation may face constraints such as procurement processes, technical approvals, land issues, contractor problems, and delays in fund disbursement.

However, she said administrative constraints should not be used as an endless excuse without explanations and clear remedial action.

"If the projects are completed, show the results to the rakyat. If they are still delayed, explain the causes and present a resolution plan," she said.

She also stressed that the state government must prove its track record before BN seeks another mandate to continue governing for another five-year term.

"A five-year mandate is not a licence to avoid answering for past administrative performance," Sivamalar said.

Malaysiakini has contacted the Malacca Chief Minister's Office for comment.

Rauf is defending his Tanjung Bidara seat in a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan's Yunazri Mustamiri.