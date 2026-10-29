Malacca polls: Umno tells members to back PN candidates, agrees to joint manifesto
Umno has endorsed political cooperation with PAS and its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the upcoming Malacca state election, formalising an arrangement that will see BN and PN contesting the polls on separate but coordinated fronts.
Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party’s supreme council, which met last night, had agreed to the cooperation and directed all party leaders and members to provide their full assistance and firm support to PN candidates.
The arrangement will...
Umno has endorsed political cooperation with PAS and its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the upcoming Malacca state election, formalising an arrangement that will see BN and PN contesting the polls on separate but coordinated fronts.
Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party’s supreme council, which met last night, had agreed to the cooperation and directed all party leaders and members to provide their full assistance and firm support to PN candidates.
The arrangement will also see BN and PN jointly launch an election manifesto, which Asyraf said would focus on delivering the best possible service to the people and continuing the previous state government’s development agenda.
“The council also urged party leaders and members to conduct their election campaigns in a dignified and ethical manner, without becoming entangled in slander, insults, or personal attacks against rival parties,” he added.
BN will contest 21 seats in the election, including two allocated to MCA, while PN parties will contest the remaining seven seats.
The cooperation marks another instance of Umno and PAS working together electorally, despite their respective positions in rival political coalitions at the national level.
Previously, the two parties joined forces for the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 1, winning 25 of the 36 seats contested.
Separately, Asyraf said the supreme council had called on the government, particularly the Finance Ministry, to revive funding for projects benefiting the public, with particular emphasis on Sabah and Sarawak.
“These include rural development projects such as rural roads and rural water and electricity supply projects,” he added.
Nomination for the Malacca state election is scheduled for Saturday, with polling set for Nov 14.
Hi PN in a pact with Umno will most benefit Umno first and then PAS. Wawasan will be the loser in this elections because it puts the latter’s supporters in an awkward position of now supporting a coalition with a major party they rejected in the last election. The voters may send protest votes which Bersatu may pick up. Umno and PAS are tested parties with their own support base. But Wawasan isn’t. It needs to test the level of support it has in a state election. It should contest all the seats it stands a chance of winning even if it contests against Umno. It is a choice that must be given to the people. A new party must first win the support of the people before forming a coalition which can swallow it up if it has no proof of the people’s support. Without the people’s support Wawasan has no leverage except to deliver its support to Umno and PAS. Wawasan’s priority must be voter support not a coalition gov with token seats and positions. The fact that voters abandoned Umno and joined Bersatu indicates that the Malays want an alternative. By going solo in the state elections it offers that choice to the voters. What the voters want is what an election shows. That’s democratic election. A coalition for an untested party is as good as a rigged election. It gives no choice to the people who may want it. PN need not form a coalition with Umno but PN parties should go solo. If they win they can form a coalition then but not before testing their support. If Wawasan joins Umno in a coalition, it risks losing its 19 parliamentary seats it now holds. It should offer itself to the people as a moderate and clean alternative with the ability to form a gov it leads. If it wins more seats than expected, it’s a strong indication of support and the likelihood of winning its parliamentary seats will be strengthened. Wawasan should listen to its members and go solo or risk losing what it has gained so far.
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