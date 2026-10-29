Umno has endorsed political cooperation with PAS and its allies in Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the upcoming Malacca state election, formalising an arrangement that will see BN and PN contesting the polls on separate but coordinated fronts.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party’s supreme council, which met last night, had agreed to the cooperation and directed all party leaders and members to provide their full assistance and firm support to PN candidates.

The arrangement will also see BN and PN jointly launch an election manifesto, which Asyraf said would focus on delivering the best possible service to the people and continuing the previous state government’s development agenda.

“The council also urged party leaders and members to conduct their election campaigns in a dignified and ethical manner, without becoming entangled in slander, insults, or personal attacks against rival parties,” he added.

BN will contest 21 seats in the election, including two allocated to MCA, while PN parties will contest the remaining seven seats.

Generic party flag Perikatan Nasional PN Pakatan Harapan PH. Pix Azneal Ishak 01

The cooperation marks another instance of Umno and PAS working together electorally, despite their respective positions in rival political coalitions at the national level.

Previously, the two parties joined forces for the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 1, winning 25 of the 36 seats contested.

Separately, Asyraf said the supreme council had called on the government, particularly the Finance Ministry, to revive funding for projects benefiting the public, with particular emphasis on Sabah and Sarawak.

“These include rural development projects such as rural roads and rural water and electricity supply projects,” he added.

Nomination for the Malacca state election is scheduled for Saturday, with polling set for Nov 14.