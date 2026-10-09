BUDGET 2027 | The government has allocated RM1 billion for public housing projects, including Rumah Mesra Rakyat and the People’s Residency Programme (PRR), with registration for the first phase opening this Monday.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the announcement was made immediately to allow the public to act without delay.

“Announced on Friday, registration opens on Monday,” he said when tabling Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Four new housing projects will be developed in Kulai, Johor; Nilai, Negeri Sembilan; Paya Rumput, Malacca; and Lembah Petang, Terengganu, Anwar said.

Meanwhile, the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme will provide up to RM20 billion in housing financing guarantees to help about 80,000 first-time home buyers secure loans.

The scheme is expected to benefit self-employed individuals without fixed incomes, who may otherwise struggle to obtain financing.

Stamp duty exemptions

To reduce homeownership costs, the government has proposed a full stamp duty exemption on loan agreements and transfer instruments for first homes priced up to RM500,000.

For homes priced above RM500,000 and up to RM750,000, the first RM500,000 will qualify for a full exemption, while the remaining amount will receive a 50 percent exemption.

The government will also grant full stamp duty exemptions on loan agreements and transfer instruments involving rescue contractors or developers and original buyers, as part of its efforts to eliminate abandoned housing projects by 2030.

Separately, the government plans to develop Bukit Jalil into Madani City, a residential development with amenities including vertical schools.