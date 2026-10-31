MALACCA POLLS | BN will continue to entrust Ab Rauf Yusoh with the post of chief minister if the coalition wins the 16th Malacca state election on Nov 14.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said, however, that the proposal was subject to the powers vested in Malacca governor Ali Rustam.

“We will not pre-empt the powers vested in the governor, but as BN chairperson, I will propose Rauf's name for him to continue serving in Malacca.

“However, we will first return this mandate to the people of Malacca. I hope their support will be translated into votes, enabling us to form the state government together with our strategic partners,” he said.

He told reporters this after accompanying Rauf to the nomination centre for the Tanjung Bidara state constituency at Dewan Datuk Kapt (B) Hj Ab Karim, JAPERUN Tanjung Bidara Complex in Alor Gajah today.

BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Zahid also expressed hope that Malaccans would carefully assess the performance of the state government under Rauf’s leadership before making their decision on polling day.

“We also do not want smear campaigns or campaigns being undermined by various improper tactics, and I expect the campaign atmosphere in Malacca to be relatively calm,” he said.

He also confirmed that BN, together with its strategic partner Perikatan Nasional, would contest all 28 state seats in the Malacca election, describing this as a manifestation of togetherness.

“Umno is contesting 18 seats, MCA four seats and MIC one seat, while the remaining seats are contested by our partners in PN.

“This demonstrates togetherness, at a time when many had expected MCA to boycott the Malacca state election or, at the very least, to be unhappy with the arrangement. However, this did not happen. Instead, MCA was allocated four seats,” he said.

The Election Commission has set Nov 14 as polling day for the state election, while early voting will be held on Nov 10.

- Bernama