MALACCA POLLS | All 16 Bersama candidates in the Malacca state election have signed a pledge demanding a fresh investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s death, including the appointment of international criminal investigation experts.

This comes as Teoh’s family continues its legal bid to compel authorities to investigate his death as murder or culpable homicide.

Initiated by the Teoh Beng Hock Association for Democratic Advancement, the pledge also calls for sweeping MACC reforms and anti-torture legislation to prevent deaths in custody.

In a statement, Bersama said the pledge reflected its commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and accountability among enforcement agencies.

It said Teoh’s death 17 years ago remained a reminder of the need for stronger institutional checks and balances.

Former political secretary Teoh Beng Hock

“Bersama believes that the Teoh Beng Hock case, despite having occurred 17 years ago, remains an important issue that should serve as a lesson in assessing enforcement powers, institutional checks and balances, and the protection of human rights in Malaysia,” it said.

Former Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung read out the statement at a press conference attended by Beng Hock’s sister, Lee Lan, following a signing ceremony at the party’s “Ruang Bersama” in Batu Berendam, Malacca.

READ MORE: After 15 years, how many Gen Z know about Teoh Beng Hock?

Three key demands

Under the pledge, Bersama’s candidates committed to three demands:

That international criminal investigation experts reinvestigate Teoh’s death under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, or Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

That anyone found to have broken the law in connection with his death be held accountable, in line with the rule of law enshrined in the Rukun Negara.

That the MACC undergoes comprehensive reform to safeguard human rights and prevent its use as a political weapon, alongside the enactment of an Anti-Torture Act.

Bersama also urged the government to expedite institutional reforms and act more firmly against torture and custodial deaths.

“The rule of law does not merely require the people to obey the law, but also obliges the authorities to act within the law and be accountable for their actions,” it said.

The party stressed that demanding accountability from enforcement agencies did not mean undermining their responsibilities.

The party stressed that demanding accountability did not mean undermining enforcement agencies’ responsibilities. Rather, effective oversight was necessary to prevent abuse of power, correct wrongdoing, and ensure action against those responsible.

Protest at Plaza Masalam in 2009

It called for the proposed Anti-Torture Act to include comprehensive mechanisms to prevent, investigate, and prosecute torture, while protecting detainees’ rights.

Bersama said Teoh’s case must not be forgotten with the passage of time, and that institutional reform must go beyond political slogans.

Legal action to compel police

Teoh, 30, then political secretary to Selangor executive councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah, was found dead at Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam on July 16, 2009, after being questioned overnight at the Selangor MACC headquarters.

In 2014, the Court of Appeal ruled that his death was caused by unlawful acts by unknown persons, overturning an earlier open verdict.

However, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) classified the case as requiring no further action in May last year, citing insufficient evidence to establish an offence against any individual.

The family subsequently filed a fresh judicial review application to compel police to investigate the death under Sections 302 or 304 of the Penal Code.

At the Kuala Lumpur High Court today, the AGC opposed the family’s application for an extension of time to pursue the judicial review.

The court fixed Nov 17 to decide on the preliminary objection.