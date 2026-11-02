PARLIAMENT | A PAS lawmaker today demanded that the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) explain its role in ensuring the supply of halal chicken, following a raid on a slaughterhouse in Puchong, Selangor, over alleged violations of Islamic slaughtering requirements.

The premises allegedly used an electric stunning method that may have killed chickens before they were slaughtered, potentially rendering the meat non-halal.

Salamiah Nor (PN-Temerloh), who raised the matter while debating the Budget 2027 Bill at the committee stage, questioned how the company had operated for years without attracting enforcement action.

“Who owns this company? How come no action was taken against it earlier?

“This is not merely a matter of enforcement or food hygiene, but one that concerns Muslims’ right to obtain food that is genuinely halal and complies with syariah requirements,” she said.

Salamiah Nor (PN-Temerloh)

According to media reports, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) raided the premises two days ago in an integrated operation involving the police, Jakim, the Environment Department, and the Petaling District Health Office.

Investigators found the operator using a “water bath stunning” method, raising concerns that the chickens may have died before being slaughtered according to Islamic requirements.

Authorities seized more than 6.5 metric tonnes of raw chicken worth RM85,400, reported Astro Awani.

Questions over halal enforcement

Salamiah urged Jakim to explain what steps it would take to prevent a recurrence, raising several questions:

What action will Jakim take against premises found slaughtering chickens contrary to syariah requirements, including suspending or revoking their halal certification?

How will it trace and recall chicken already distributed to restaurants, supermarkets, and eateries across the Klang Valley if the meat is found to be non-halal?

Will the government tighten oversight by requiring halal supervisors at slaughterhouses and conducting regular unannounced inspections?

“I wish to emphasise that the halal logo is not merely a commercial symbol, but a religious trust and a guarantee to Muslim consumers,” she said.

Separately, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari called for more intensive inspections of slaughterhouses and livestock-processing premises, saying those found violating the law should face firm action, including prosecution.

“Raids have been carried out, and appropriate action must be taken, including prosecution and other measures, so that we can enforce the law.

“The halal certification body and local authorities must work together. Regular inspections should be conducted to ensure that sensitive operations such as slaughterhouses comply with the required procedures and standards,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.