Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain returned to work today after a week’s leave.

According to a statement by MCBA, Shuhaily (above) chaired the agency’s third Commander's Call meeting for 2026 in Putrajaya, attended by senior officers and commanders stationed at the country's entry points.

The meeting focused on the agency's 2027 operational plans, including strengthening its strategic direction, operational preparedness, and border security enforcement.

"The agency remains committed to strengthening operational efficiency, integrity, and security at the country's entry points," MCBA said.

The announcement comes four days after Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry had decided to end Shuhaily's secondment to MCBA and return him to the police force.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail﻿

Saifuddin said the ministry made the decision the previous week and that police would determine Shuhaily's next posting.

However, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said on Oct 30 that Shuhaily's new posting could be determined only after obtaining the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to terminate his MCBA appointment early, adding that the police were awaiting legal advice from the Attorney-General's Chambers before seeking royal consent.

Separately, Saifuddin today said no discussions have taken place yet concerning Shuhaily’s successor as MCBA director-general.

Bernama reported that Saifuddin said any action taken against a civil servant facing investigation and charges must follow established civil service systems and procedures.

“We have not yet held discussions or looked into the matter.

“In the case of civil servants, when an incident occurs that leads to an investigation and subsequent charges, there is a set system that must be followed, and such matters are managed by the civil service division.

“That is the process currently,” he was quoted as saying during a press conference in Alor Setar, Kedah.

Shuhaily was appointed MCBA director-general on July 1, 2025, for a two-year term ending June 30, 2027.

On Oct 31, Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar denied any involvement in the Home Ministry's decision to return Shuhaily to the police force.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar

“We have not given an official opinion because it has not been referred to the AGC. It is just an administrative action by the Home Ministry, so we will not interfere.

“Whether Shuhaily wants to stay there or be transferred back to the police, we will not interfere. That is more of an administrative matter,” he added.

Shuhaily's proposed return to the police force follows his Oct 21 court appearance, when he pleaded not guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt to two police personnel at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sept 28.