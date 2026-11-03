PARLIAMENT | A backbencher urged the government to detail plans to help Utusan Malaysia employees placed under a paid leave programme as part of a restructuring exercise involving nearly 100 workers at its publisher, Media Mulia Sdn Bhd.

Suhaizan Kaiat (Harapan-Pulai) raised the plight of the newspaper's employees in the Dewan Rakyat today, noting that some 100 workers risk their jobs due to the company's reported management and financial crisis.

"We have been informed that Utusan Malaysia is facing a management and financial crisis.

"These employees may have financial commitments, children to support, household expenses and other responsibilities," he said.

Suhaizan (above) also highlighted Utusan Malaysia's historical significance, particularly its role during the country's independence era.

"This is an organisation that played an important role during the country's independence era.

"What measures does the government propose to address this problem?" he said in a supplementary question during Question Time today.

Responding, Deputy Human Resources Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan outlined several measures available to assist retrenched workers, although he did not specifically address Utusan Malaysia's situation.

"The ministry has several measures that can be taken if such a situation actually occurs.

"First, we will request and advise the company concerned to apply for assistance and seek an eligibility assessment under the Employment Insurance System (EIS)," he said.

He explained that applications for EIS benefits must be submitted within 60 days of the date of job loss.

Applicants must also provide supporting documents to establish their eligibility, subject to the stipulated contribution requirements and conditions governing loss of employment.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan

‘Necessary exercise’

Yesterday, Media Mulia announced that nearly 100 employees would be placed under a paid leave programme as part of a strategic review of its business model, operational structure and corporate direction.

The company, which publishes Utusan Malaysia and Kosmo!, said the rationalisation exercise was necessary to ensure its survival amid changes in the media industry, particularly the shift towards digital platforms.

Its director and chief financial officer Abd Wahid Idris said the programme would allow the company to reassess its operational needs and workforce requirements while strengthening its digital operations.

The company also pledged to safeguard employees' welfare and rights in accordance with existing laws.