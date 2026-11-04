The Gombak Barat Syariah Lower Court today ordered 21-year-old Aliff Daniel Adli to undergo three months of religious rehabilitation at a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) centre in Ulu Yam after he pleaded guilty to engaging in improper acts of worship two years ago.

The order was issued under Section 54(1) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995, which empowers the court to mandate corrective measures.

Aliff was charged under Section 4(1) of the enactment for carrying religious items belonging to another faith at a Hindu temple in Batu Caves between 9pm and 11pm on Jan 24, 2024. The offence carries a maximum fine of RM3,000, up to two years' imprisonment, or both.

The legal action follows the recent circulation of viral videos and photographs showing Aliff participating in Hindu rituals during the 2024 Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves, where he had pierced his face with a trident-shaped object. Other clips circulating online reportedly showed him taking part in a cleansing ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and presenting himself as a spiritual healer.

Syariah prosecutor Zamniazura Sarin urged the court to prioritise rehabilitation over incarceration.

Advising the accused from the bench, syariah judge Faizal Habib stressed that the offence constituted a grave violation of Islamic faith involving syirik (polytheism or idolatry).

"The measure imposed by the court is not merely about punishment, but also its impact on you and the lessons you can learn from it," the judge said, urging Aliff to perform taubat nasuha (sincere repentance).

Unrepresented in court, Aliff expressed remorse, pleading for leniency on the grounds that he was caring for his mother, who had recently undergone surgery.

He clarified that the photos posted on Facebook were taken in 2024 when he was 18 and questioned why they resurfaced recently.

"I no longer engage in acts that contravene syariah law or involve syirik. I have changed and repented," he told the court, requesting religious guidance classes instead of jail time.