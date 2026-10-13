Jais arrests man for allegedly performing non-Islamic rituals after clips go viral
Religious authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly taking part in non-Islamic rituals, after videos and images circulating online purportedly showed him participating in such rituals, including piercing his face with a trident-shaped object during Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves.
The man, identified as Aliff Daniel, was also seen in clips purportedly showing him taking part in a “cleansing” ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and is said to have positioned himself as a spiritual healer.
In a statement today, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais)...
Religious authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly taking part in non-Islamic rituals, after videos and images circulating online purportedly showed him participating in such rituals, including piercing his face with a trident-shaped object during Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves.
The man, identified as Aliff Daniel, was also seen in clips purportedly showing him taking part in a “cleansing” ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and is said to have positioned himself as a spiritual healer.
In a statement today, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Shahzihan Ahmad said Aliff and his 52-year-old mother were arrested at noon in Kuala Lumpur by personnel from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) after the Shah Alam Syariah Court issued an arrest warrant.
The duo are being investigated under Sections 4 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995, with Shahzihan noting that Jais had begun investigating the case after videos of the alleged offences went viral.
Section 4 stipulates worship or acts of reverence contrary to Islamic law, while Section 10 is on insulting or bringing into contempt the religion of Islam.
Jais is also expected to summon at least 14 other individuals to assist its probe.
“Jais views this matter seriously and will ensure every action is taken based on its jurisdiction, the law, and facts of the case.
“The public is advised not to make any speculation or spread unverified information, and to allow room for the authorities to complete their investigation,” Shahzihan added.
Aliff and his mother were brought to the Jais Enforcement Management Division at the Sultan Idris Shah Building in Shah Alam at 3.50pm today in an enforcement van belonging to the department.
Visuals uploaded online of Aliff’s arrest featured the handcuffed youth dressed in a serban, a long piece of cloth typically worn as traditional or religious headwear, and a black jubah.
A matter of akidah
Referring to the videos and images of Aliff’s various alleged activities, Islamic groups had earlier called for authorities to investigate the matter, as such actions touch on matters of akidah (faith) and have the potential to confuse Muslims.
In a statement, a coalition of Islamic groups, including the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) and Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), stressed that preserving akidah was a fundamental matter that required due attention.
However, they said the authenticity of the circulated material, the actual context of the incidents, and the individual's religious status must be verified before any conclusion is drawn.
“If the allegations are verified to be true and involve actions contrary to the principles of Islamic akidah, appropriate action should be considered based on existing legal provisions.
“Fact-based explanations from authorities are crucial to ease confusion and preserve public confidence in religious institutions,” they added.
Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan had also said authorities are taking action regarding the spread of several video recordings related to the incident.
Billions are allocated to a religious agency under the PM Department, yet some sections of society can get confused and question their faith. One must read a Pew Research paper. I had mentioned in this forum previously that society here is 100% power distance with rigid religious regulation. Malaysia frequently scores 100 (or up to 104 in some adjusted indices), making it one of the world's highest power-distance societies. Saudi Arabia scores 95%. Malaysia ranks among the top countries worldwide in the degree of state regulation of religion. Malaysia ranks sixth out of 198 countries worldwide in the degree of restrictions on the free practice of religion, surpassing even Saudi Arabia (Pew Research Centre 2017). In another measure, the government involvement in Religion Index ranks only ten countries worldwide higher than Malaysia. Malaysian law requires Muslims to attend Friday prayer, fast during Ramadan, and abide by dietary restrictions year-round. Drinking, gambling, and "sexual deviance" are prohibited, as are interfaith marriage and conversion out of Islam. But beyond these rules, the state's policy on religious interpretation is the most striking feature of Malaysian law. Once recorded in the official Gazette, fatwas from state-appointed officials take on the force of law, and public expression of alternative views is criminalised. Yet there is a person who is Muslim taking kavadi. Instead of arresting him and his mother, they are supposed to question why the person will do so, with billions of taxpayers' money being poured into the agency and state department. Are the people manning the agency confused about what to do with the billions?
What is the point in forcing someone when someone has lost interest in certain things? For instance, if I were to force my son or daughter to take up medicine even though they are not interested, what kind of doctor do you think they would become? Am I doing justice to myself and to them? My daughter was actually very keen to do medicine after her HSC, but I was not convinced for some reason. I told her to take up BSc first, and after that, if she was still keen on doing medicine, then she could proceed. That was 3 years ago. She passed her BSc in Anatomy with flying colors in Feb 2026 and proved to me that she is indeed keen on taking up medicine. And now she is doing her 1st year of medicine. My son, on the other hand, from the beginning, said no to medicine, wanted to pursue finance and information systems, but unfortunately, he did not get his preferred course as his grades were not up to the mark, so the Aus Uni told him to accept the course they offered him and if he scores certain marks in his 1st year they will be happy to offer him his preferred course. He did very well in his 1st year and was offered his preferred course. He will be graduating in December this year with a double degree in his preferred course. Why am I narrating this? To send the message that, by forcing, you will not achieve good results or become a well-rounded person. You only cause distress, confusion, depression, and resentment. No one wins. Number or quantity is not important; quality is. There is indeed a verse in Islam that says- No compulsion in Islam. I guess I followed that verse in my kids' situation, and I am now very happy and convinced that they will be good humans and of quality to mankind. You can't win someone by force or by threats, but you can win over someone with understanding, reasoning, love, and respect. The Christians learned it long ago through Napoleon Bonaparte when he separated and restructured the Catholic Church through his Cncordat of 1801. Otherwise, we will still be seeing beheadings of non-believers. Learn from history. Peace!
It is indeed time for JAIS and JAKIM to show that they means business in defending Islam with billions of Ringgit in allocation from Madani government.
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