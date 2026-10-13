Religious authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly taking part in non-Islamic rituals, after videos and images circulating online purportedly showed him participating in such rituals, including piercing his face with a trident-shaped object during Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves.

The man, identified as Aliff Daniel, was also seen in clips purportedly showing him taking part in a “cleansing” ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, and is said to have positioned himself as a spiritual healer.

In a statement today, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) director Shahzihan Ahmad said Aliff and his 52-year-old mother were arrested at noon in Kuala Lumpur by personnel from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) after the Shah Alam Syariah Court issued an arrest warrant.

The duo are being investigated under Sections 4 and 10 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995, with Shahzihan noting that Jais had begun investigating the case after videos of the alleged offences went viral.

Section 4 stipulates worship or acts of reverence contrary to Islamic law, while Section 10 is on insulting or bringing into contempt the religion of Islam.

Jais is also expected to summon at least 14 other individuals to assist its probe.

“Jais views this matter seriously and will ensure every action is taken based on its jurisdiction, the law, and facts of the case.

“The public is advised not to make any speculation or spread unverified information, and to allow room for the authorities to complete their investigation,” Shahzihan added.

Aliff and his mother were brought to the Jais Enforcement Management Division at the Sultan Idris Shah Building in Shah Alam at 3.50pm today in an enforcement van belonging to the department.

Visuals uploaded online of Aliff’s arrest featured the handcuffed youth dressed in a serban, a long piece of cloth typically worn as traditional or religious headwear, and a black jubah.

A matter of akidah

Referring to the videos and images of Aliff’s various alleged activities, Islamic groups had earlier called for authorities to investigate the matter, as such actions touch on matters of akidah (faith) and have the potential to confuse Muslims.

In a statement, a coalition of Islamic groups, including the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim) and Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram), stressed that preserving akidah was a fundamental matter that required due attention.

However, they said the authenticity of the circulated material, the actual context of the incidents, and the individual's religious status must be verified before any conclusion is drawn.

“If the allegations are verified to be true and involve actions contrary to the principles of Islamic akidah, appropriate action should be considered based on existing legal provisions.

“Fact-based explanations from authorities are crucial to ease confusion and preserve public confidence in religious institutions,” they added.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan had also said authorities are taking action regarding the spread of several video recordings related to the incident.



