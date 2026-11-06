Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has cited the election of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed as the first Muslim to the United States Senate as an example of growing acceptance of racial and religious diversity in American politics.

The issue also resonates in Malaysia, where race and religion remain fixtures of political discourse and electoral contestation.

However, Anwar himself has not been spared criticism from those who argue that his administration has reinforced, rather than eased, these sensitivities.

“They understand democracy and reject racism. Those who defeated President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US are people who oppose racism.

“They campaigned against racism and religious oppression, bringing a new message. When racism gains ground, Muslims and other minorities are the ones who suffer,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar said the victory showed how rejecting racial prejudice could strike a chord with voters and become a rallying message for political change.

However, he stressed that Malaysia need not emulate the US political model, as the country had its own identity as a prosperous, multiracial nation.

US voters rebuke Trump

El-Sayed, a Democrat, won Michigan’s Senate seat in the Nov 3 midterm elections, making history as the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress.

The midterms delivered a sweeping victory for the Democrats, who wrested control of both chambers of Congress from the Republicans in what amounted to a significant rebuke of Trump’s administration.

The results, widely characterised as a blue wave, reflected mounting voter discontent over the cost of living, inflation, Trump’s economic policies and US military involvement in the war with Iran.

The outcome also carries significant implications for the remainder of Trump’s presidency. Having made the midterms a referendum on his leadership, Trump had urged voters to treat the outcome as a personal endorsement of his presidency.

US President Donald Trump

When the results went against his party, Trump took to social media to offer his own post-mortem.

“I wasn’t on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won in a landslide!” he declared, before signing off with his trademark flourish: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

He later posted a photograph of a baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Veto” - perhaps an early indication of how he intends to respond to a Congress now under Democratic control.

In an interview with The New York Times, however, Trump struck a more conciliatory note, saying he would accept the election results and was prepared to work with Democrats.