In what appeared to be a pointed swipe at Pakatan Harapan, Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii has challenged those who were quick to brand Deputy Prime Minister I Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a traitor to extend the same courtesy to Deputy Prime Minister II, Fadillah Yusof.

The challenge comes amid an intriguing parallel in Sarawak, where Fadillah’s Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has declared its intention to contest all 82 state seats while ruling out cooperation with peninsula-based parties.

Razlan (above) drew comparisons with Umno and BN’s previous decision to contest state elections against its federal allies, which had invited accusations of betrayal from its political partners.

Razlan recalled that ahead of the Johor state election, BN had announced plans to contest all 56 seats, arguing that it was simply exercising its right to seek the people's mandate and retain control of the state.

He maintained that this was the prerogative of any political party with its own ideology and political struggle, and should not be construed as an attempt to antagonise or betray its partners in the federal coalition government.

Having apparently found the traitor label rather liberally dispensed when BN was involved, Razlan wondered whether the same critics would now be as forthcoming when the political shoe was on the other foot.

“After they labelled DPM1 a traitor, would they dare call DPM 2 a traitor over what is happening in Sarawak?

“Do not be brave enough to use the traitor label only when it involves Umno and BN, but choose to remain silent when a similar situation involves others,” Umno Online reported him as saying.

BN never betrayed anyone

Razlan also stressed that BN had never betrayed any party, pointing to its decision to join the coalition government as evidence of its commitment to political stability and the people's interests.

He recalled how BN's ambition to turn Johor blue and contest all 56 seats had been met with accusations of betrayal, even being raised at the Harapan convention.

“We were branded traitors left, right and centre, despite the fact that we are separate parties with our own distinct political ideologies and struggles,” he said.

Razlan further maintained that BN had consistently taken a moderate approach towards political victories, choosing not to weaponise differences in political positions to attack or belittle its rivals.

He argued that political maturity demanded honesty and respect for differing positions, rather than the selective invocation of principles depending on whose interests were at stake.

“If BN could be questioned and branded traitors merely for wanting to contest elections and seek the people's mandate, other parties should also be prepared to face the same scrutiny over their respective actions and political positions.

“Do not turn principles into a weapon to attack others, only to abandon them when they no longer serve your interests.

“The people can judge who is truly consistent in their struggle and who only talks about principles when they are in a comfortable position,” he added.

GPS goes solo

GPS has made little secret of its reluctance to accommodate peninsula-based parties in the coming state polls, with spokesperson Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah arguing that political alliances forged at federal level do not necessarily translate into electoral partnerships in Sarawak.

“So, if PKR says it wants to collaborate, it is a bit too late for that. We will still treat you as the opposition,” he was quoted as saying by Dayak Daily earlier this week.

Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

Karim, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu information chief, said the same position applied to DAP, PAS, Bersatu and Amanah.

He also questioned the prospect of Sarawak placing its political future in the hands of parties whose leadership and decision-making machinery were based in West Malaysia, arguing that major decisions affecting the state could ultimately be subject to approval from their national leadership.

“That is not the kind of arrangement we want. Why should we go through such layers when we have our own Sarawak parties that can make decisions here for the good and wellbeing of the people?” he added.

The Sarawak legislative assembly was dissolved on Oct 26, setting the stage for the 13th state election, which must be held within the next 60 days.

BN-PN ties

Umno, meanwhile, has been edging closer to Perikatan Nasional, having forged an electoral understanding with PAS and the opposition coalition for the Malacca state election.

Under the arrangement, BN and PN will coordinate their election machinery, lend support to each other's candidates and present a joint manifesto, ostensibly under the banner of strengthening Malay political unity.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

At the federal level, however, Zahid has been pressing for an early general election, arguing that Umno should return to the electorate for a fresh mandate.

His push, coupled with the party's growing political courtship of PAS and PN, has further strained its already uneasy relationship with Harapan.