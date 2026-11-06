Rosmah Mansor has downplayed yet another report that her husband, former premier Najib Abdul Razak, would be paying his RM50 million fine for the SRC International case.

The fine is the only thing standing in the way of Najib getting out of prison and being placed under house arrest, where the couple may be reunited under one roof.

Met by reporters at the Kuala Lumpur court, Rosmah said no one in the family knows about such plans to settle the fine.

“I don’t know. The family doesn’t know, and I’m not being told about it,” she told reporters.

Rosmah - who is in court for her own corruption case - later emphasised to Malaysiakini that neither she nor her family was privy to any plans to make the payment as of now.

Her lawyer Akberdin Abdul Kader also quipped that the media appeared to know more than Najib's wife herself.

Earlier today, Utusan Malaysia reported that two of Najib’s representatives were spotted leaving the court's payment counter

But Malaysiakini checks with the court’s security personnel indicated that no fine was paid, while other media personnel were not able to corroborate Utusan's report.

Malaysiakini has contacted Najib's lawyers - who would be the ones who make the payment - for comment.

Previously, a report claiming the fine would be paid on Wednesday was debunked.

No idea about donation drive progress

Rosmah also said that she was not privy to the progress of Umno's donation drive for the former party president.

She said such questions should be directed to Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki

Asyraf said yesterday that the fundraiser had not yet collected enough funds to pay the fine.

It was last reported to have reached RM9.25 million on Sept 27.

Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and a RM210 million fine in 2020 after being found guilty of criminal breach of trust, money laundering, and abuse of power in the RM42 million SRC International case.

In 2024, this sentence was reduced by the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, to six years in prison and a RM50 million fine.

Then in September, the current Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted Najib clemency in the form of house arrest - subject to him paying the RM50 million fine.

However, even if Najib gets to go home today, his stay might be short-lived.

On Oct 14, the High Court had rejected his application to postpone the execution of his sentences for 1MDB-related charges - meaning that unless this is overturned on appeal, he will have to go back to prison once the SRC term ends on Aug 23, 2028.