Claim that CSA contains elements of corruption unfounded - Mujahid
Claims that the signing of the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the government and the opposition involved bribery or corruption are unfounded. Instead, it was intended to ensure political stability and continue the institutional reform agenda.
Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa said this was clear from the details of the agreement made public, including commitments to limit the prime minister’s term to two terms and separate the roles of attorney-general and public prosecutor.
“The CSA specifically addresses efforts to...
Claims that the signing of the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the government and the opposition involved bribery or corruption are unfounded. Instead, it was intended to ensure political stability and continue the institutional reform agenda.
Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa said this was clear from the details of the agreement made public, including commitments to limit the prime minister’s term to two terms and separate the roles of attorney-general and public prosecutor.
“The CSA specifically addresses efforts to continue the institutional reform agenda and ensure cooperation among the parties involved until Parliament is dissolved.
“It is not about corruption, far from it. It is more about stabilising politics and continuing the reform agenda, and the promise is that they will stay together until Parliament is dissolved,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Federal Territories Amanah Convention today.
PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was previously reported to have described the signing of the CSA as a Dajjal-like approach because he considered it a betrayal of trust.
Mujahid said such an agreement was not new, as Amanah had also been involved in a CSA with the government led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob in 2021.
“At the time, PAS supported it too; PAS agreed when it was in government. When others do it… (PAS says) it is Dajjal-like. When PAS does it, it is fine,” he said.
He said Amanah had always upheld political principles that prioritised integrity, dignity and Islamic values, while championing the interests of the Malays and Muslims.
Meanwhile, Federal Territories Amanah chairperson Khalid Samad said politics should help solve the people’s problems through clean, effective and high-performing administration, rather than serve merely as a tool to gain power and accumulate wealth.
Recently, the government signed a CSA with six Bersatu MPs led by its president Muhyiddin Yassin, as well as seven other MPs, including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the agreement was intended to ensure the continuity of the government’s administration and the effective implementation of the country’s development agenda, including Budget 2027, in the people’s interest.
- Bernama
Mujahid's defence of the Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) raises a larger question about the different interpretations of Islam in Malaysian political life. Amanah appears to place greater emphasis on reconciling Islamic principles with Malaysia's multicultural society and parliamentary democracy, while PAS, particularly under Abdul Hadi Awang, has promoted a different understanding of the relationship between religion, politics and government. These differences deserve examination. Islam is not culturally homogeneous, nor should Arab cultural traditions automatically be equated with Islamic theology. Malay Muslim traditions have developed over centuries through encounters with local customs, trade, scholarship and other civilisations. Islam, Christianity and Judaism share the Abrahamic tradition of monotheism, with overlapping prophets, narratives and moral teachings. Their aspirations towards universal moral and spiritual truths transcend geographical and cultural boundaries. Yet their scriptures, doctrines and religious practices have developed through different historical experiences. The French philosopher Paul Ricoeur's hermeneutics offers an important insight. No interpretation takes place outside history, language, culture and the interpreter's own circumstances. Even when religious aspirations are universal, our understanding of them is necessarily mediated by subjective perspectives. This does not mean that every interpretation is equally defensible, but that no interpreter can claim to stand entirely outside the conditions shaping understanding. This raises an important question: how much of what is presented as divine obligation is actually a historically and culturally conditioned interpretation? The differences between Amanah and PAS might therefore be understood not simply as disagreements about Islam, but as competing interpretations of a shared religious inheritance. Neither political party can reasonably claim that its particular interpretation exhausts the universal meaning of Islam. Perhaps Malaysian universities should establish comparative studies of the three Abrahamic religions, examining their common theological inheritance, their distinct historical development and the hermeneutical traditions through which their scriptures are understood. Such scholarship would help Malaysians distinguish religious texts from their interpretations, theology from cultural practice, and universal ethical aspirations from political ideology. In a multicultural country such as Malaysia, this is more than an academic exercise. It is essential to developing a mature democracy in which religious differences can be discussed without hostility or claims of exclusive authority over divine truth. The universal may be our common aspiration, but interpretation remains a profoundly human undertaking.
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