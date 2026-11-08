Claims that the signing of the confidence and supply agreement (CSA) between the government and the opposition involved bribery or corruption are unfounded. Instead, it was intended to ensure political stability and continue the institutional reform agenda.

Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa said this was clear from the details of the agreement made public, including commitments to limit the prime minister’s term to two terms and separate the roles of attorney-general and public prosecutor.

“The CSA specifically addresses efforts to continue the institutional reform agenda and ensure cooperation among the parties involved until Parliament is dissolved.

“It is not about corruption, far from it. It is more about stabilising politics and continuing the reform agenda, and the promise is that they will stay together until Parliament is dissolved,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Federal Territories Amanah Convention today.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was previously reported to have described the signing of the CSA as a Dajjal-like approach because he considered it a betrayal of trust.

Mujahid said such an agreement was not new, as Amanah had also been involved in a CSA with the government led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob in 2021.

“At the time, PAS supported it too; PAS agreed when it was in government. When others do it… (PAS says) it is Dajjal-like. When PAS does it, it is fine,” he said.

Muktamar Dewan Ulama PAS Pusat in Kota Bharu Kelantan DAY 1 030926 Abdul Hadi Awang

He said Amanah had always upheld political principles that prioritised integrity, dignity and Islamic values, while championing the interests of the Malays and Muslims.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Amanah chairperson Khalid Samad said politics should help solve the people’s problems through clean, effective and high-performing administration, rather than serve merely as a tool to gain power and accumulate wealth.

Recently, the government signed a CSA with six Bersatu MPs led by its president Muhyiddin Yassin, as well as seven other MPs, including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the agreement was intended to ensure the continuity of the government’s administration and the effective implementation of the country’s development agenda, including Budget 2027, in the people’s interest.

- Bernama



