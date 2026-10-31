YOURSAY | 'An electoral pact would require a separate agreement.'

How does Madani-Bersatu CSA benefit Anwar?

Govt signs CSA with Bersatu MPs, 7 other lawmakers

Bersatu to clash with Harapan in Malacca despite CSA, four-way contest in Ayer Keroh

GreenCheetah1658: The confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with Bersatu is unpopular but a necessary move.

This is not about holding on to power at all costs to "sakau" (steal), but to ensure two things.

The first is that the government doesn't fall into the hands of the kleptocrats.

The second is that the reforms promised can go through in time before the next general election.

This includes limiting the tenure of the prime minister and the separation of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor.

If this marriage of inconvenience is to ensure political stability until the end of the parliamentary term, so be it.

I would rather have that than have BN-PAS wrest control of power in the middle of the term and undo all the reforms and anti-corruption efforts that are being done by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government.

Vote4changejohor: It is good to have the CSA to ensure the stability of the current government and hence, continue to deliver the fruits of the government's economic and development policies until the end of the five-year parliamentary term in 2027.

Just imagine how disruptive the change in prime ministers and the cabinet has been on our socio-economic development, with three different prime ministers and cabinet ministers in government from 2020 to 2022.

During those years, our national planning, business/infrastructure and economic growth and development just went sour.

Bobcat2020: It is clear now what the main objective of the CSA is.

It is to make sure the law reform of limiting the prime minister’s tenure to two terms and separating the attorney-general and the public prosecutor goes through without a hitch.

This shows how difficult it is to pass law reforms, and that the government is forced to do this with opposition parties.

Actually, it shows a lot of maturity in navigating the complex political scenario.

The CSA doesn't even mean that Bersatu will back Pakatan Harapan in the Malacca state election. It is contesting against it. Bravo Madani.

Justice for All 2026_2029: It is highly likely that this CSA serves as a foundation for future political collaboration and partnership that may include contesting the 16th general election under a common banner.

Since BN is leaving the pack in the run-up to the coming general election, Anwar is seeding this foundation via the CSA as Harapan, especially PKR, needs an alternative political alliance to boost its chances.

Bijoy Kurien: Why “despite CSA”? A CSA is not an electoral pact. That distinction should be explained clearly to readers.

“Confidence” means agreed support on votes concerning whether the government can remain in office.

“Supply” means support for budgets and spending needed to keep the government functioning.

The exact commitments depend on the agreement signed.

It does not automatically mean sharing seats, joining the same coalition or promising never to contest against each other.

An electoral pact would require a separate agreement.

Bersatu can therefore support the federal government on the matters covered by the CSA and still challenge Harapan in a state election. There is no inherent contradiction.

Readers deserve to understand what was agreed, what was not, and whether anyone has actually broken a commitment.

The word “despite” creates an expectation that a CSA itself never promised.

Coward: CSA is not an automatic no-contest pledge. The very name tells you that.

No need for confidence or supply if you are in the same camp.

It is assumed and demanded in that case. If any, signing a CSA confirms you both will contest for the same seat.

Truth is, the number of clashes is very low. Is there some form of "understanding" here?

Angry Bird 2026: Why the sudden urgency to sign the CSA? Who really benefits – the people or the politicians?

Malaysians deserve a clear explanation from Anwar!

Is this agreement genuinely intended to strengthen national stability, economic growth and public welfare, or merely to consolidate political power and secure parliamentary support?

Where are the tangible benefits for ordinary Malaysians? Will it reduce the cost of living, create jobs, attract investment and improve healthcare and education?

More importantly, what safeguards will prevent public funds and political allocations from becoming another opportunity for "sakau", abuse of power and political patronage?

Our beloved Malaysia needs peace, harmony and mutual respect among all races, cultures and religions — not endless political manoeuvring while the rakyat struggle!

V S: All these election stunts by political parties are just to grab power in the state. Most are there for the wrong reasons.

I hope a repeat of the Negeri Sembilan fiasco by Harapan, Umno and PAS will not occur again.

Voters must be wise when they cast their vote. Vote only for those who truly deserve it, irrespective of party affiliation.

GP2025: I just have to add. This CSA and all who signed it do not make them look good. It’s not a clever move.

The optics show extreme desperation and an even worse lack of ability to govern by democratic means.

Anwar doesn’t have majority support.

If he needs to buy that support through a CSA when there is no threat to the nation, not only does it show no support for him, but it shows the brazen impunity with which he is resorting to undemocratic means to finish a full term.

What is worse is that the MPs are letting him. These are not the leaders the people can trust.

They will bend the rules to stay in power even when they have outlived the people’s welcome.

If the people treasure our parliamentary democracy, we must not let them and tell our MPs so.

Bluemountains: With the CSA in place, it is high time the unity government reviews BN's role in the government.

It has been proven in the last two state elections that Umno/BN can pose a threat to the survival of the government after the 16th general election.

Since Umno/BN is behaving more like an enemy than a friend, it would be wise for the government to cut off ties now before they cause more damage from within.

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