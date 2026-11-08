Federal Territories Amanah wants the opportunity to contest the Putrajaya parliamentary seat in the 16th general election, while also targeting Titiwangsa and Labuan.

Its chairperson Khalid Abdul Samad said the three seats should be discussed with Pakatan Harapan component parties as they are not held by the coalition.

“We will work to ensure Amanah is entrusted with contesting Putrajaya this time, to ensure victory for Harapan,” he told a press conference after officiating at the Federal Territories Amanah Convention today.

The Titiwangsa parliamentary seat is held by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani of BN, while Putrajaya is held by Bersatu’s Radzi Jidin.

The Labuan parliamentary seat is held by Suhaili Abd Rahman, who won it on a Perikatan Nasional ticket in GE15 but is now an independent MP after being expelled from Bersatu in 2023 for expressing support for the unity government.

On preparations for GE16, Khalid said discussions on seat allocation were expected to begin after several state elections, including in Malacca, had concluded.

In GE15, Amanah won eight parliamentary seats: five in Selangor, two in Johor and one in Malacca.

- Bernama



