Loke makes final address to ministry staff, reflects on four-year tenure
Anthony Loke made his final appearance as transport minister today, a day after his resignation over the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision allowing former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest took effect.
The DAP secretary-general attended the Transport Ministry's monthly assembly for the last time following his resignation, which he submitted to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 28 after the Pardons Board decided to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.
“I resigned with effect from yesterday. It was a...
Anthony Loke made his final appearance as transport minister today, a day after his resignation over the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision allowing former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest took effect.
The DAP secretary-general attended the Transport Ministry's monthly assembly for the last time following his resignation, which he submitted to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 28 after the Pardons Board decided to allow Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.
“I resigned with effect from yesterday. It was a clear, certain, and firm decision. There is no ambiguity,” he said in his farewell speech.
Reflecting on his four years leading the ministry, Loke expressed pride in staff's commitment to reforms across the aviation, maritime, and land transport sectors.
Among the achievements he highlighted were the merger of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), the FLYsiswa programme, and Port Klang becoming the world's 10th busiest port. He hoped his contributions would have a lasting positive impact on the country and its people.
On road safety, he urged the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to maintain firm enforcement against overloaded vehicles, illegal racing, and speeding.
“The fight against overloaded vehicles is not the agenda of any individual or minister, but a national mission that must continue because it concerns human safety and lives. I want JPJ to prove them wrong. The war against overloading, with or without me, must continue,” Loke said.
He said the bus accident involving Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (Upsi) students and the accident involving Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel had left a profound emotional impact on him, prompting the ministry to step up road safety policies and initiatives.
He also urged the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to continue contributing its expertise and research to the ministry.
After the event, Loke told reporters that DAP had yet to discuss candidates to fill the vacant ministerial portfolio and would leave the appointment to Anwar.
Asked whether he might return to the cabinet after the next general election, the Seremban MP said he would only address the matter after the election.
PMX can appoint Loke to be the ombudsman for transportation. That way, Loke will still be able to perform his service to the rakyat, through from another approach.
There are so few good persons, men or women, even then some will have to leave. Who will replace them?
Anthony Loke has made many painful and personal sacrifices to ensure that Anwar remain as a popular PM among the people. It is very hard to find a replacement for Loke, someone who supports Anwar unquestioningly - eg. to ban Waze to protect Islam and to allow Bossku to be reunited with his family - and yet can still successfully convince the people that DAP is a party which stands up for its moral principles.
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