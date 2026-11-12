YOURSAY | ‘The rakyat look for leadership, not just managers.’

Unburdened Loke swings at MCA, urges voters to deny BN return to the old days

Iv4n: I give former transport minister Anthony Loke credit for keeping his word. He said in September that he would step down if former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak was transferred from prison to house arrest, and when it happened, he gave up his cabinet post.

He also made a distinction worth listening to.

DAP can respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s constitutional powers and still disagree with Najib serving the rest of his SRC sentence at home.

People will have different views on whether Loke should have resigned. What I respect is that he told the public where he stood and accepted the political cost of standing by it. I wish we saw more of that in Malaysian politics.

IndigoTrout2522: The problem is not MCA or its president Wee Ka Siong. It is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who shows weak leadership, followed by DAP secretary-general Loke and his 40 MPs.

Since the 15th general election, it is apparent that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been using his position to strengthen Umno.

Non-Malays faced repeated racial insults and disrespect, yet Anwar was often reluctant to confront those responsible.

How much has Anwar accomplished beyond speaking loudly on the international stage? How much has he done to fulfil Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto, including strengthening the economy, improving the cost of living, and implementing political and judicial reforms?

DAP should be bold enough to speak up instead of self-rationalising its silence and willingness to sacrifice for the sake of political stability.

With the 16th general election just a year away, will DAP demand that Anwar reshuffle his cabinet without Umno representation?

Alternatively, will DAP leaders quit the cabinet and all other positions, with its 40 MPs continuing to support the government in Parliament?

DAP ministers, deputies, and officers are mostly competent, capable, and hardworking, but the rakyat look for leadership, not just managers.

Joeganes: The past year has proven that this new DAP team compromises its principles when in power.

Silent in Parliament on mega-corruption, DNAAs, NFAs, ethnic bullying, discrimination, and unconstitutional laws, they only react when it’s too late.

Hardly anyone in this team is willing to speak out - most are complacent with their positions and perks.

If DAP wants to survive as the opposition, a total revamp is long overdue. Hard workers can be found anywhere; true political courage cannot.

V S: DAP has shown that it doesn’t tolerate corruption. Most other political parties are there for the wrong reasons.

Corruption has become a way of life. Today, we are one step further: convicted politicians have become celebrities.

GrayCarp4495: Loke's resignation at this time is propitious for DAP to salvage its image after a period of disappointment. Way to go, Loke.

Realitisas: Loke, you are free now. So, travel aggressively and tirelessly around the country until the general election and inform the rakyat of what Malaysia will possibly look like under a BN-PAS government.

Many segments of our society lack imagination and prefer to be told. It's your show now, Loke!

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