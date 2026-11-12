PARLIAMENT | Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will propose to the cabinet tomorrow to declassify the Pardons Board meeting minutes that granted Najib Abdul Razak house arrest.

He said the proposal, raised by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar), would provide greater clarity and a more accurate understanding of the board's decision-making process.

"I will bring the idea to the cabinet for us to declassify... not a report, but the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting, so that they can provide a sense of justice or a more accurate perspective on the process through which the Pardons Board made its decision.

"I think that falls within the jurisdiction and responsibility of the attorney-general, but I have no objection to it. So, at tomorrow’s cabinet meeting, with the higher education minister and my colleagues present, I will raise the matter.

"I will have the courage to bring this forward, as it is a recommendation from Parliament, specifically from the Muar MP,” Saifuddin said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

[More to follow]



