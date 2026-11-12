Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is not home alone in Langgak Duta, as claimed by some in Umno.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in a briefing in Parliament today, said that Najib’s “wives”, plural, children, their spouses, and grandchildren are authorised to stay with him without prior written permission from the Prisons Department.

Anyone else who wants to stay there, or visitors, must get prior written approval.

Besides who gets to stay in Langgak Duta, Safiuddin also said that Najib’s use of phones and other communication devices might be restricted to those registered with the Prisons Department and can only be used for his periodic check-ins with an appointed house arrest officer.

However, with family staying with him, lawyers have previously told Malaysiakini that it would be impossible to stop the former premier from using their devices.

READ MORE: House arrest: What is stopping Najib from using Rosmah's phone?

Saifuddin also said that Najib is prohibited from causing or exposing himself to media coverage or appearing on social media. He is also not allowed to organise events, issue media statements, or partake in politics.

The home minister also revealed that Najib had asked for a second place of residence where he could serve house arrest. However, this request was denied.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

However, it is unclear whether this extends to messages relayed by others, as his daughter Nooryana Najwa did on the Malacca election campaign trail yesterday.

“There was no specific message, but he wanted to tell the people of Malacca that BN is the best party to secure the future of the younger generation,” she was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Najib is also not allowed to leave home without permission and must stay confined in Langgak Duta. For Friday prayers, he will be transported by the Prisons Department, although it was not stated where he would go.

Previously, during the 1MDB case, Najib was brought from court in Putrajaya back to Kajang Prison for Friday prayers.

Closely watched

Saifuddin said Najib would be sent back to prison if he violated any of the conditions imposed.

The minister added that three prison officers will be stationed at Najib’s residence per shift, with officers working in three shifts daily. Police personnel are also deployed to provide both static and omnipresent surveillance.

“These are merely duty arrangements. Previously, they were stationed at Kajang Prison, but now they are stationed there. So, there are no additional costs,” he said.

Saifuddin also confirmed that Najib’s pension payments had been stopped, although he continues to receive other benefits under the Federal Constitution, ministerial circulars, and the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.

Section 21 of the Act provides for certain privileges to be accorded to former prime ministers, as determined by the cabinet, but does not specify the form these benefits must take.

In 2021, Najib had applied for a plot of land and a house in the city, reportedly worth RM100 million, under the benefits accorded to former prime ministers. However, he has withdrawn the application.

Najib returned to Langgak Duta on Tuesday, four days after Umno paid off his RM50 million fine for the SRC International case.

He will serve the remainder of his jail sentence under house arrest until August 2028.

After that, Najib may have to return to prison to serve a 15-year prison sentence for the 1MDB corruption case, unless he can secure a stay of execution or have his conviction overturned.