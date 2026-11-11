BN backbenchers are pressing the Attorney-General Chambers for answers over the delay in implementing former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest order.

Tenggara MP Manndzri Nasib questioned what had changed to allow the implementation to proceed after it was previously deferred over alleged legal ambiguities.

Najib returned to his home in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur last night after a Kuala Lumpur High Court order paved the way for his transfer from Kajang Prison.

However, the former premier’s homecoming was delayed despite having paid the RM50 million fine on Nov 6, one of the conditions that had to be fulfilled before the conditional pardon could be implemented.

The AGC had said it needed to review the house arrest application and seek further clarification on the pardon order and the legal implications of the court-issued release order.

Manndzri said the AGC must explain why the implementation had initially been put on hold and what corrective measures had since resolved the issues.

“If the matter was resolved through the issuance of a new warrant or corrections to the documents, the AGC must explain why these steps were not coordinated earlier or undertaken promptly after the problem was identified,” he told a press conference at Parliament today.

He was joined by fellow BN MPs, including Shamsulkahar Deli (Jempol), Isam Isa (Tampin), Siti Aminah Aching (Beaufort) and Suhaimi Nasir (Libaran).

Manndzri, who chairs the BN Parliamentary Secretariat, also questioned the legal basis of Najib's four-day detention at Kajang Prison, and if it was executed according to the constitution.

“Any action taken without a clear legal basis could be challenged as ultra vires (beyond legal authority) and amount to unlawful detention,” he added.

Manndzri also reiterated the secretariat's call for the attorney-general to be placed on leave through proper legal procedures while an independent assessment body conducts a comprehensive review of the handling of the case.

He stressed that the implementation of the house arrest order did not erase the earlier delay or absolve those responsible of accountability.

Attack on DAP

Separately, Manndzri condemned former transport minister Anthony Loke and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming over what he described as disrespect towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's clemency order.

He said the BN Parliamentary Secretariat strongly denounced what it considered disrespectful remarks by DAP leaders for openly questioning the decisions of the royal institution.

Hannah Yeoh

This included remarks by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, who had suggested that she, rather than Loke, should resign over the issue.

Manndzri urged Yeoh to clarify her remarks as it reflected a disagreement with the pardon decision, and what she meant when she suggested that Loke's resignation would amount to him “paying the price”.

He stressed that the right to express political views did not give anyone the licence to overstep constitutional boundaries.

When asked to comment on Loke's challenge for BN MPs to resign, Manndzri said BN was part of the unity government in response to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's decree to prevent the country from remaining under a hung Parliament.

He said Umno and BN had respected the royal decree and would continue to do so.

“If there is a contrary decree, then the contrary instruction would also have to be given to us, God willing. For now, let us pass the budget first,” he said.