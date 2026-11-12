PARLIAMENT | Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has urged the Home Ministry to arrange an official parliamentary inspection of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak's residence, which has been gazetted as a prison, to scrutinise the security arrangements and monitoring of his house arrest.

Lim, who is a member of the Dewan Rakyat special select committee on security, said the visit would allow committee members to assess whether regulations and procedures governing Najib's house arrest were being followed.

"I ask the minister to arrange an official inspection visit for committee members to Najib's residence, which is now gazetted as a prison, in accordance with established procedures and security controls.

"If everything is in order, there is no reason to fear an inspection from Parliament," he said while debating the Home Ministry's allocation at the committee stage of Budget 2027 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lim also questioned the ministry's claim that the arrangement involved no additional cost, despite three prison officers being stationed permanently at Najib's residence, alongside police personnel.

He asked who had been assigned to replace the three prison officers, who were previously stationed at Kajang Prison.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng

He also sought clarification on travel costs, allowances, and the deployment of police personnel, as well as the impact of the arrangement on security controls at regular prisons.

Convictions and pardons

Najib began his house arrest on Nov 10 after the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case at his residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, with immediate effect.

Judge Aslam Zainuddin made the decision after setting aside a release order upon payment of a RM50 million fine issued by the High Court Criminal Registry on Nov 6. The judge replaced it with an order allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

The ruling gave effect to a conditional pardon granted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sept 18, 2026, allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence at home upon payment of the RM50 million fine.

Najib was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million in 2020 after being found guilty of seven charges involving the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

In January 2024, the Pardons Board halved his prison sentence to six years and reduced the fine to RM50 million.

His house arrest is scheduled to continue until Aug 23, 2028, after which he is due to return to Kajang Prison on Aug 24 to serve his sentence in a separate case involving 1MDB.