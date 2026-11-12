Mongolia has renewed its efforts to secure justice for the family of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, formally submitting four requests to the Malaysian government, including urging the Federal Court to consider a legal challenge over Putrajaya’s liability.

The diplomatic push comes 20 years after Altantuya was murdered in October 2006 and her remains were blown up with military-grade explosives.

In a statement issued today, Mongolia’s special envoy and former prime minister Zandanshatar Gombojav said the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry had formally delivered a diplomatic demarche outlining its requests to Malaysian ambassadors in Bangkok and Beijing through its accredited diplomatic missions.

The requests include seeking the Federal Court’s consideration of a legal challenge brought by Altantuya’s father, Setev Shaariibuu, against the Court of Appeal’s decision in January to discharge the Malaysian government from liability over her death.

Altantuya Shaariibuu's father Setev Shaariibuu

The appellate court reduced the initial court-ordered global damages payable to the family from RM5 million to RM1.4 million.

It found there was no evidence that former Special Actions Unit commandos Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri - who were convicted of Altantuya’s murder in April 2009 - had acted under government instructions when carrying out the crime.

READ MORE: Altantuya's father: I want to hear from Azilah who ordered her killing

Mongolia also wants an official written update on the proceedings, intensified dialogue with Australia over Sirul’s extradition, and a prompt review by competent authorities of any newly discovered or previously unexamined evidence.

Sirul fled to Australia before the Federal Court’s ruling sentencing him to death for Altantuya’s murder. He was released from Australian detention in 2023.

Zandanshatar said Mongolia did not seek anyone’s execution and that any arrangement for Sirul’s return must include effective assurances against the death penalty.

Former Special Actions Unit commando Sirul Azhar Umar

The special envoy also announced the launch of a global public petition, dubbed “Dignity for Altantuya”, addressed to the Malaysian and Australian governments, calling for lawful accountability and clear information for the family.

Zandanshatar said the requests were part of Mongolia’s diplomatic mandate to protect the lawful interests of its citizens abroad.

He is also reportedly a member of a high-level government task force supporting Altantuya’s family.

He urged that the legal proceedings be considered fairly and transparently, “strictly on the facts, free from political or external interference”.

Mongolia’s special envoy and former prime minister Zandanshatar Gombojav

“Twenty years have passed, and her family has endured unimaginable loss without ever hearing the words, 'I am sorry.' A fair and final resolution of this case matters greatly to the trust between our two countries,” he said.

Mongolia has previously raised concerns over the handling of the case. In the days leading up to the December 2006 trial, Mongolian MPs appealed to their Malaysian counterparts to ensure the proceedings were free from political influence.

In 2018, then Mongolian president Battulga Khaltmaa urged former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reopen investigations into Altantuya’s murder, saying he was paying particular attention to the case.